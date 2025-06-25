WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 24, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 20-Jun-25 18-Jun-25 17-Jun-25 16-Jun-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102076 0.102161 0.101908 0.101879 Euro 0.844447 0.844815 0.846714 0.846614 Japanese yen 0.005049 0.005052 0.005048 0.005073 U.K. pound 0.989686 0.986719 0.992408 0.993312 U.S. dollar 0.733345 0.734111 0.731945 0.731479 Algerian dinar 0.005632 0.00564 0.005633 0.00563 Australian dollar 0.476088 0.477466 0.478033 0.475388 Botswana pula 0.054488 0.054691 0.05475 0.054568 Brazilian real 0.133454 0.133784 0.133647 0.132714 Brunei dollar 0.570696 0.571293 0.571296 0.569998 Canadian dollar 0.534197 0.536906 0.538076 0.539518 Chilean peso 0.000782 0.000783 0.00078 Czech koruna 0.034022 0.034069 0.034147 0.034154 Danish krone 0.113202 0.11327 0.113524 0.113517 Indian rupee 0.008467 0.008506 0.008501 0.008503 Israeli New Shekel 0.210429 0.209866 0.208948 0.206808 Korean won 0.000532 0.000539 0.000537 0.000535 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39788 2.39198 2.39045 Malaysian ringgit 0.17239 0.172813 0.172649 0.172275 Mauritian rupee 0.015981 0.015973 0.016088 0.016093 Mexican peso 0.038303 0.038628 0.038549 0.038686 New Zealand dollar 0.442265 0.443522 0.440131 Norwegian krone 0.07281 0.073825 0.074159 0.07383 Omani rial 1.90926 1.90363 1.90242 Peruvian sol 0.204217 0.204147 0.202811 0.202963 Philippine peso 0.012792 0.012975 0.012969 0.013063 Polish zloty 0.197843 0.197676 0.197796 0.19875 Qatari riyal 0.201679 0.201084 0.200956 Russian ruble 0.009342 0.009326 0.009299 0.009317 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195763 0.195185 0.195061 Singapore dollar 0.570696 0.571293 0.571296 0.569998 South African rand 0.040678 0.040733 0.04106 Swedish krona 0.076613 0.07734 0.077235 Swiss franc 0.897827 0.89827 0.901077 0.902448 Thai baht 0.02235 0.022528 0.022512 0.022527 Trinidadian dollar 0.108186 0.108633 U.A.E. dirham 0.199894 0.199304 0.199177 Uruguayan peso 0.018088 0.017964 0.017897 0.017913 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025