Markets Print 2025-06-25

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 24, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        20-Jun-25      18-Jun-25      17-Jun-25      16-Jun-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102076       0.102161       0.101908       0.101879
Euro                             0.844447       0.844815       0.846714       0.846614
Japanese yen                     0.005049       0.005052       0.005048       0.005073
U.K. pound                       0.989686       0.986719       0.992408       0.993312
U.S. dollar                      0.733345       0.734111       0.731945       0.731479
Algerian dinar                   0.005632        0.00564       0.005633        0.00563
Australian dollar                0.476088       0.477466       0.478033       0.475388
Botswana pula                    0.054488       0.054691        0.05475       0.054568
Brazilian real                   0.133454       0.133784       0.133647       0.132714
Brunei dollar                    0.570696       0.571293       0.571296       0.569998
Canadian dollar                  0.534197       0.536906       0.538076       0.539518
Chilean peso                     0.000782       0.000783        0.00078
Czech koruna                     0.034022       0.034069       0.034147       0.034154
Danish krone                     0.113202        0.11327       0.113524       0.113517
Indian rupee                     0.008467       0.008506       0.008501       0.008503
Israeli New Shekel               0.210429       0.209866       0.208948       0.206808
Korean won                       0.000532       0.000539       0.000537       0.000535
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.39788        2.39198        2.39045
Malaysian ringgit                 0.17239       0.172813       0.172649       0.172275
Mauritian rupee                  0.015981       0.015973       0.016088       0.016093
Mexican peso                     0.038303       0.038628       0.038549       0.038686
New Zealand dollar               0.442265       0.443522       0.440131
Norwegian krone                   0.07281       0.073825       0.074159        0.07383
Omani rial                        1.90926        1.90363        1.90242
Peruvian sol                     0.204217       0.204147       0.202811       0.202963
Philippine peso                  0.012792       0.012975       0.012969       0.013063
Polish zloty                     0.197843       0.197676       0.197796        0.19875
Qatari riyal                     0.201679       0.201084       0.200956
Russian ruble                    0.009342       0.009326       0.009299       0.009317
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.195763       0.195185       0.195061
Singapore dollar                 0.570696       0.571293       0.571296       0.569998
South African rand               0.040678       0.040733        0.04106
Swedish krona                    0.076613        0.07734       0.077235
Swiss franc                      0.897827        0.89827       0.901077       0.902448
Thai baht                         0.02235       0.022528       0.022512       0.022527
Trinidadian dollar                              0.108186       0.108633
U.A.E. dirham                    0.199894       0.199304       0.199177
Uruguayan peso                   0.018088       0.017964       0.017897       0.017913
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

IMF SDR SDR per Currency unit

