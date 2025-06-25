KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 24, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 122,246.64 High: 122,725.21 Low: 120,369.54 Net Change: 6,079.17 Volume (000): 318,302 Value (000): 27,117,197 Makt Cap (000) 3,655,551,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,320.11 NET CH (+) 934.56 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,450.86 NET CH (+) 844.45 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 32,563.16 NET CH (+) 1,251.54 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,572.20 NET CH (+) 925.34 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,763.14 NET CH (+) 685.36 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 2,806.75 NET CH (+) 206.30 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-JUNE-2025 ====================================

