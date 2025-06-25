Markets Print 2025-06-25
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 24, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 122,246.64
High: 122,725.21
Low: 120,369.54
Net Change: 6,079.17
Volume (000): 318,302
Value (000): 27,117,197
Makt Cap (000) 3,655,551,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,320.11
NET CH (+) 934.56
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,450.86
NET CH (+) 844.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 32,563.16
NET CH (+) 1,251.54
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,572.20
NET CH (+) 925.34
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,763.14
NET CH (+) 685.36
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 2,806.75
NET CH (+) 206.30
------------------------------------
As on: 24-JUNE-2025
====================================
