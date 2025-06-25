Selective buying on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,700 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 1000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Sakran were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 16,850 per maund, 200 bales of Jahanian were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund, 200 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 16,900 per maund and 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber was increased by Rs 5 per Kg and was available at Rs 338 per kg.

