AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.3%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (10%)
FCCL 44.61 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (10.01%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (9.98%)
FLYNG 53.97 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (5.84%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.02%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.18%)
KOSM 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.8%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 218.60 Increased By ▲ 14.74 (7.23%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.72%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.13%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.86%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (9.24%)
PRL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (10%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.99%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (10.04%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.46%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.05%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (9.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.19%)
BR100 12,474 Increased By 699.5 (5.94%)
BR30 37,821 Increased By 2846.2 (8.14%)
KSE100 122,247 Increased By 6079.2 (5.23%)
KSE30 37,284 Increased By 1876.5 (5.3%)
Jun 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-25

Chicago grains lower on easing war worries, fair crop weather

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

PARIS/BEIJING: Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures fell on Tuesday as a proposed ceasefire between Israel and Iran eased war concerns while weather remained broadly favourable for US crops.

Oil prices tumbled on Tuesday after Donald Trump said a ceasefire has been agreed on between Iran and Israel, though the US President later accused both sides of violating the accord.

Iranian and Israeli media reported new Israeli air strikes on Iran on Tuesday, despite US President Donald Trump having said Israel had called them off at his command to preserve an hours-old ceasefire.

The most active soybean contract slipped 0.6% to $10.40-1/2 per bushel by 1150 GMT.

Soybean by product soyoil, widely used in biofuel, was down 2.1% as it tracked crude oil more closely. CBOT corn eased 0.3% to $4.18 a bushel, after earlier setting a latest 2025 low at $4.16-1/4.

CBOT wheat fell 1.5% to $5.60-3/4 a bushel.

“Let’s see if the ceasefire is real. With no geopolitics, most grains and oilseeds should be moving lower in the next one or two months,” a European trader said.

Grain markets remained under pressure from expectations of ample US and global supply, despite weaker than anticipated weekly US crop ratings.

Soybean crop ratings held steady at 66% good to excellent, according to US Department of Agriculture data published after Monday’s close, missing average analyst expectations.

The good/excellent score for corn fell by 2 points to 70% but remained the strongest in five years for this point of the season.

Ratings for both winter and spring wheat unexpectedly fell, but an advancing US winter wheat harvest kept the focus on incoming supply.

Analysts expect hot weather and rain forecast in the week ahead to support crop growth in the US corn belt, with limited risks of heat stress.

For wheat, rain in the northern US Plains has improved soil moisture for spring wheat, while drier weather in the central and southern Plains favoured winter wheat harvesting, according to weather forecaster Vaisala.

Broadly favourable production prospects for wheat across the Northern Hemisphere were also weighing on the market as harvesting got going.

Argus Media has increased its forecast for Russia’s 2025/26 wheat production, now projecting output to reach 84.8 million tons and come well above last year’s 81.3 million tons.

Egypt’s state grains buyer has purchased several hundred thousand metric tons of Black Sea wheat in the past weeks for delivery in July and August, market sources told Reuters, though traders said more sustained demand from importers would be needed to change the tone of the wheat market.

Grains grains prices

Comments

200 characters

Chicago grains lower on easing war worries, fair crop weather

$350m loan agreement signed with ADB to boost women’s financial inclusion

NA approves 69 demands for grants worth Rs1.65trn

FBR redrafts Sec 37A: Amended Finance Bill sets conditions for tax fraud arrests

Rs715.45bn approved for energy sector

PIACL sell-off: Parties’ disqualification purely procedural: PC

MYT mechanism: Nepra lowers average tariff to Rs34 for Discos

Forced load-shedding: Nepra issues show-cause notice to KE

May FCA: Positive adjustment of Re0.1 per unit sought

Commercial vehicles’ import: PM’s rep talks to APCDIA team

SC determines right meaning of FMCG products

Read more stories