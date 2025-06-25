AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.3%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (10%)
FCCL 44.61 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (10.01%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (9.98%)
FLYNG 53.97 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (5.84%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.02%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.18%)
KOSM 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.8%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 218.60 Increased By ▲ 14.74 (7.23%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.72%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.13%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.86%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (9.24%)
PRL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (10%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.99%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (10.04%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.46%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.05%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (9.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.19%)
BR100 12,474 Increased By 699.5 (5.94%)
BR30 37,821 Increased By 2846.2 (8.14%)
KSE100 122,247 Increased By 6079.2 (5.23%)
KSE30 37,284 Increased By 1876.5 (5.3%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-25

Asian currencies rally

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

BENGALURU: Asian emerging market equities and currencies rose on Tuesday, fuelled by optimism and a revived appetite for risk after Israel and Iran agreed to US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire proposal.

The MSCI’s gauge of Asian emerging market equities climbed 2.6%, rebounding from a 0.8% decline on Monday, while South Korean shares jumped 3% to log their highest close since late-September 2021.

Indonesian equities gained 1.3%. Stocks in Taiwan and Philippines were up 2.1% and 1.4%, each.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country agreed to Trump’s ceasefire proposal with Iran after meeting its goal of neutralising Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile threat. The Israeli shekel rose 1.5%.

An Iranian official earlier confirmed that Tehran had agreed to a ceasefire but the country’s foreign minister said there would be no cessation of hostilities unless Israel stopped its attacks.

The Israel-Iran ceasefire potentially brings to an end a 12-day conflict that forced millions to flee Tehran and stoked fears of a wider regional escalation, including the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint where a third of all seaborne oil and gas supplies go through.

If Iran holds off on blocking the Strait of Hormuz, markets could gradually shift back to risk-on mode, with attention turning to the US trade deal deadline and the upcoming appeals court ruling on Trump’s trade war, said Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

The dollar, which was buoyed by safe-haven demand last week, fell after the ceasefire news, while oil prices tumbled to a more than one-week low.

Oil prices influence regional currencies, since most emerging Asian economies are net oil importers and a rise in prices typically widens their current account deficits.

