AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.3%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (10%)
FCCL 44.61 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (10.01%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (9.98%)
FLYNG 53.97 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (5.84%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.02%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.18%)
KOSM 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.8%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 218.60 Increased By ▲ 14.74 (7.23%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.72%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.13%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.86%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (9.24%)
PRL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (10%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.99%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (10.04%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.46%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.05%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (9.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.19%)
BR100 12,474 Increased By 699.5 (5.94%)
BR30 37,821 Increased By 2846.2 (8.14%)
KSE100 122,247 Increased By 6079.2 (5.23%)
KSE30 37,284 Increased By 1876.5 (5.3%)
Jun 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says China can continue to buy Iranian oil

AFP Published 24 Jun, 2025 08:18pm
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on June 24, 2025, to attend the NATO’s Heads of State and Government summit in The Hague. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on June 24, 2025, to attend the NATO’s Heads of State and Government summit in The Hague. Photo: AFP

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: China can continue to buy Iranian oil, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday in what appeared to be relief for Tehran from sanctions Washington has previously imposed to punish the trade.

“China can now continue to purchase Oil from Iran. Hopefully, they will be purchasing plenty from the U.S., also,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform as he travelled to a NATO summit in The Hague.

China’s position as the main buyer of Iranian oil has served as a crucial lifeline for Tehran as its economy is battered by crippling international sanctions.

Beijing buys more than 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports, according to the analysis firm Kpler.

It imported 1.3 million barrels of Iranian crude oil a day in April, down from a five-month high in March.

Trump says Iran-Israel ceasefire in force

Last month the United States announced fresh sanctions on Iranian oil sales to Beijing, however, as Trump’s administration continued its “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran.

China has condemned recent US bombing strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and called for parties in the region, “especially Israel”, to de-escalate.

And it has called for a political solution to help a declared ceasefire hold.

But analysts say that the fighting between Israel and Iran has severely reduced Beijing’s regional leverage.

Donald Trump China Iranian oil

Comments

200 characters

Trump says China can continue to buy Iranian oil

Israel reports waves of Iranian missiles, soon after Trump announced ceasefire

Rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan seeks fourth restructuring of $393.73mn WB-funded higher education project

NDMA predicts rain, stormy weather across major cities from June 25 to July 1

ST, duty exemptions on imported cotton, yarn being withdrawn, Aurangzeb tells NA

Lahore High Court rejects Imran Khan’s 8 bail petitions in May 9 cases

Trump says Iran-Israel ceasefire in force

National EV Policy: Atlas Honda to launch electric scooter in Pakistan this fiscal year

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,800 in Pakistan

PIA resumes flight operations to Gulf countries following Iran-Israel ceasefire

Read more stories