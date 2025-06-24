AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.3%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (10%)
FCCL 44.61 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (10.01%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (9.98%)
FLYNG 53.97 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (5.84%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.02%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.18%)
KOSM 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.8%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 218.60 Increased By ▲ 14.74 (7.23%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.72%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.13%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.86%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (9.24%)
PRL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (10%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.99%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (10.04%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.46%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.05%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (9.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.19%)
BR100 12,474 Increased By 699.5 (5.94%)
BR30 37,821 Increased By 2846.2 (8.14%)
KSE100 122,247 Increased By 6079.2 (5.23%)
KSE30 37,284 Increased By 1876.5 (5.3%)
Jun 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Former India spinner Dilip Doshi dies aged 77

AFP Published 24 Jun, 2025 05:30pm
Photo: X
Photo: X

NEW DELHI: India spin great Dilip Doshi has died aged 77, with former cricketers praising a man they said had been a “gentleman to the core”.

Doshi died in London on Monday, Indian media reported.

The left-arm spinner was already in his thirties when he made his Test debut in 1979, and finished with 114 wickets in 33 matches.

Doshi also played 15 one-day internationals for India between 1980 and 1982.

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar said Doshi was a “warm-hearted soul”, adding that he “will miss those cricketing conversations”.

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri, himself a left-arm spinner, said Doshi was “a gentleman to the core and a fine, fine bowler”.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also paid tribute to the former spinner.

Before play started on the fifth and final day of the first Test between England and India at Headingley on Tuesday, the teams lined up on the outfield to observe a minute’s silence in memory of Doshi, with players and officials wearing black armbands as a mark of respect.

A bespectacled Doshi carried forward the Indian spin legacy started by the famous quartet of Bishan Singh Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna, Srinivas Venkataraghavan and Bhagwath Chandrasekhar.

Doshi, an effective bowler even on the most placid pitches, also played English county cricket, including a long stint with Nottinghamshire.

BCCI Dilip Doshi

Comments

200 characters

Former India spinner Dilip Doshi dies aged 77

Israel reports waves of Iranian missiles, soon after Trump announced ceasefire

Rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

NDMA predicts rain, stormy weather across major cities from June 25 to July 1

ST, duty exemptions on imported cotton, yarn being withdrawn, Aurangzeb tells NA

Lahore High Court rejects Imran Khan’s 8 bail petitions in May 9 cases

Trump says Iran-Israel ceasefire in force

National EV Policy: Atlas Honda to launch electric scooter in Pakistan this fiscal year

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,800 in Pakistan

PIA resumes flight operations to Gulf countries following Iran-Israel ceasefire

Pakistan, China discuss Iran-Israel conflict

Read more stories