AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.3%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (10%)
FCCL 44.61 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (10.01%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (9.98%)
FLYNG 53.97 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (5.84%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.02%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.18%)
KOSM 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.8%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 218.60 Increased By ▲ 14.74 (7.23%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.72%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.13%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.86%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (9.24%)
PRL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (10%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.99%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (10.04%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.46%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.05%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (9.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.19%)
BR100 12,474 Increased By 699.5 (5.94%)
BR30 37,821 Increased By 2846.2 (8.14%)
KSE100 122,247 Increased By 6079.2 (5.23%)
KSE30 37,284 Increased By 1876.5 (5.3%)
Jun 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE set to welcome 9,800 millionaires in 2025, solidifying position as wealth hub

  • Pakistan to lose 100 millionaires to UAE
Faiza Virani Published June 24, 2025 Updated June 24, 2025 03:56pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

UAE is set to see the largest millionaire inflow in 2025 - about 9800 individuals - including from Pakistan, as it continues to remain the most favored Asian economy the world’s wealthiest see as a save haven, according to The Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025, published on Tuesday.

UAE’s tax-friendly policies, strategic location, ease of doing business and visa access are facilitating this move, as the expanding wealth hubs of Dubai, Florida, Milan, St. Julian’s, Lisbon, remain favored among the wealthy.

UAE is also set to welcome millionaires from Lebanon and Iran following Middle East tensions.

UAE is also part of the ‘Safe Haven 8’ – safe haven markets of the world, namely, Switzerland, Singapore, the UAE, Malta, Monaco, New Zealand, Australia, and Mauritius, which have all positively transformed their economies by encouraging wealthy people to move there.

It was also marked as the world’s second fastest growing wealth market achieving 98% growth over the past decade following Montenegro (124%).

Europe

London is expected to the largest outflow with a projected 16,500 millionaires set to migrate in 2025, mainly driven by poor economic performance over the last decade.

This is followed by China (-7800), India (–3,500) and Russia (–1,500).

For the first time, EU nations France, Spain, and Germany are expected to see net High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) losses in 2025 — with projected net outflows of –800, –500, and –400 millionaires, respectively. Ireland (–100), Norway (–150), and Sweden (–50) are also beginning to see significant wealth losses, with many affluent Europeans relocating to more investor-friendly hubs on the continent, added the report.

Key beneficiaries of this trend are USA (7500), Italy (3600) and Switzerland, set to attract a net gain of +3,000 migrating millionaires this year, while Italy, Portugal, and Greece are also forecast to see record inflows.

Asia

Dr. Parag Khanna, best-selling author and founder and CEO at AlphaGeo, said, “As 2025 unfolds, Asia is set to remain at the center of global wealth trends, shaped by economic dynamism, policy innovation, and the ever-present search for security and growth,” as noted in the press release issued by Henley.

Traditional destinations such as Singapore (+1,600), Australia (+1,000), Canada (+1,000), and New Zealand (+150) appear to be losing their appeal for wealthy entrepreneurs, with their lowest net inflows on record provisionally expected in 2025.

Thailand (+450) is rapidly emerging as Southeast Asia’s new safe haven, with Bangkok positioning itself as a key rival to Singapore.

Why millionaire migration matters

Wealthy migrants will notably add foreign exchange, new business, jobs, a well as encourage more wealth migration by driving up asset prices and investing in the stock exchange.

Many relocating high-net-worth individuals (around 15%) are entrepreneurs and company founders, who often start businesses in their new country, thereby creating local jobs, especially in high-value sectors such as luxury hotels, fine dining, luxury retail, high-end fashion, prime property.

Also read:

uae MENA Dubai Henley & Partners The Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025

Comments

200 characters

UAE set to welcome 9,800 millionaires in 2025, solidifying position as wealth hub

Israel reports waves of Iranian missiles, soon after Trump announced ceasefire

ST, duty exemptions on imported cotton, yarn being withdrawn, Aurangzeb tells NA

Trump says Iran-Israel ceasefire in force

National EV Policy: Atlas Honda to launch electric scooter in Pakistan this fiscal year

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,800 in Pakistan

PIA resumes flight operations to Gulf countries following Iran-Israel ceasefire

Pakistan, China discuss Iran-Israel conflict

Oil tumbles about 5% after Israel agrees to Trump’s proposal on ceasefire

Netanyahu says Israel has agreed to Trump’s proposal for ceasefire with Iran

Pakistan Refinery reappoints Zahid Mir as MD & CEO

Read more stories