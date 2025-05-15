AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
Dubai marked as premier destination for global wealth migration

  • City's millionaire population to reach 142,000 in 2025
Faiza Virani Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 05:58pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Currently home to over 81,000 millionaires, Dubai is emerging a “strategic base for high-net-worth individuals seeking long-term security, capital preservation, and global mobility”, according to a new report, ‘Dubai: No Longer a Pit Stop, But the Finish Line for Global Wealth’ by emirate-based property consultancy Better Homes.

The report added how the city witnessed a staggering 102% growth in millionaire residents over the past decade – placing it among the world’s most dynamic and elite wealth hubs.

“Dubai’s real estate market is no longer driven by speculation, but by strategic, long-term capital,” Louis Harding, CEO of Betterhomes was quoted as saying in the report.

“We are seeing global wealth not just arrive, but anchor itself here, in branded residences, legacy properties, and high-quality developments built for permanence. As millionaire migration accelerates, the city’s property sector will continue to evolve from a cyclical opportunity into a structural asset class. Dubai is not only a magnet for capital, it is becoming the benchmark for global residential investment.”

Dubai is also set to more than double its centi-millionaire population by 2035, according to the recent ‘World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2025’, compiled by Henley & Partners and New World Wealth.

Now ranked 18th globally, Dubai is home to 81,200 millionaires, along with 237 centi-millionaires – individuals with wealth exceeding $100 million – and 20 billionaires.

Dubai’s centi-millionaire population set to double by 2035

Dubai’s prominence as a global wealth anchor

This shift, according to Better Homes, reflects more than a property trend; it signals a structural recalibration of global wealth flows.

“As legacy cities like London, San Francisco, Hong Kong, and Paris grapple with rising taxes and growing instability, Dubai offers rare clarity: low tax, luxury lifestyle, and a robust infrastructure,” added the report.

Dubai is fast standing out as a wealth stronghold due to policies are designed to attract, not restrict, enabling individuals to safeguard their wealth, plan their legacies, and influence global markets from a secure base.

As of December 2024, the UAE was ranked as the 14th largest wealth market globally, with 130,500 dollar millionaires, reflecting a 98% surge over the past decade, added the report.

Wealth origins

The origins of this capital migration are as diverse as they are strategic.

Those arriving from East Asia include Chinese entrepreneurs establishing offshore holdings in response to domestic policy shifts.

Others are Vietnamese investors diversifying against rising political and economic uncertainty. From Turkey and Argentina come wealthy individuals seeking refuge from currency depreciation and systemic volatility.

Even within established markets, such as the United Kingdom or the United States, Dubai is increasingly perceived as a pragmatic choice for capital preservation and growth. Rising taxation, inflationary measures are all driving this wealth migration.

“Dubai’s real estate market is no longer driven by speculation, but by strategic, long-term capital,” added Harding.

“We are seeing global wealth not just arrive, but anchor itself here, in branded residences, legacy properties, and high-quality developments built for permanence.”

Earlier this year, Dubai’s luxury residential market achieved a new record for $10 million-plus home sales, according to recent data collated by Knight Frank, the global real estate consultancy.

A recent report by Knight Frank’s latest Destination Dubai report also singled out Dubai as a hub for international HNWIs interested in purchasing a home in the city with a net worth in excess of $15 million.

Looking ahead

As tariffs impact economies worldwide, latest forecasts highlight a stark contrast between the Euro Area and the UAE, underscoring the UAE’s strategic positioning as a premier destination for investment and relocation.

In sharp contrast to Europe, the UAE is expecting GDP growth at 4% in 2025, reaching 5% in 2026 and stabilising at 4.7% in 2027, all while maintaining consistent inflation at just 2% throughout.

This combination of robust growth and inflation stability cements the UAE’s position as a prime hub for wealth migration and economic expansion.

