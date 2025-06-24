AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
World

Israel will ‘respond forcefully to Iran’s ceasefire violation’: defence minister

AFP Published 24 Jun, 2025 02:35pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday he had ordered the army “to respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire” after incoming Iranian missiles were reported by the military.

“I instructed the Israeli army to respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire by launching powerful strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran,” Katz said in a statement.

Netanyahu says Israel has agreed to Trump’s proposal for ceasefire with Iran

US President Donald Trump announced a phased 24-hour ceasefire process beginning at around 0400 GMT Tuesday, which Israel said it had agreed to. Iran has not formally accepted a ceasefire.

