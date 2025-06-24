Pakistan, China discuss Iran-Israel conflict

Pakistan and China discussed on Tuesday the recent developments in the Iran-Israel conflict amid the US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire.

Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of China, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

While discussing the Iran-Israel conflict, the ambassador lauded the proactive and positive role being played by Pakistan at every diplomatic forum, including at the UN Security Council, for a peaceful settlement of the crisis through dialogue and diplomacy.

Moreover, the PM said that Pakistan was fully committed to continue working closely with China for the successful implementation of ongoing CPEC projects.

The premier highlighted key projects including ML-I, realignment of KKH, operationalization of Gwadar Port, as well as cooperation in agriculture, industrial and IT sectors, said the PMO.

“The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for China’s consistent financial and economic support that had helped to stabilize Pakistan’s economy and resulted in the improvement of the macro-economic outlook of the country.

This, he added, was vital to the government’s socio-economic development agenda.“