AIRLINK 142.37 Increased By ▲ 11.10 (8.46%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.12%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.79%)
CPHL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (9.08%)
FCCL 44.49 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (9.72%)
FFL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.75%)
FLYNG 53.89 Increased By ▲ 4.83 (9.85%)
HUBC 138.15 Increased By ▲ 6.16 (4.67%)
HUMNL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.79%)
KEL 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.95%)
KOSM 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 216.20 Increased By ▲ 12.34 (6.05%)
PACE 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (13.91%)
PAEL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (9.89%)
PIAHCLA 21.56 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (8.02%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.47%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.78%)
PPL 165.50 Increased By ▲ 12.17 (7.94%)
PRL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (9.04%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 42.07 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (8.43%)
SYM 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.42%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.6%)
TPLP 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5%)
TRG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (7.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.61%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.67%)
YOUW 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.64%)
BR100 12,394 Increased By 620.1 (5.27%)
BR30 37,411 Increased By 2436.2 (6.97%)
KSE100 121,793 Increased By 5625.3 (4.84%)
KSE30 37,186 Increased By 1779 (5.02%)
Jun 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Al Ahly and Porto share 4-4 thriller but head to Club World Cup exit

Reuters Published 24 Jun, 2025 11:55am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

EAST RUTHERFORD: Al Ahly and Porto shared a 4-4 thriller in their final game at the Club World Cup on Monday but both will head home after Inter Miami and Palmeiras drew to progress to the round of 16 from Group A.

Palestine striker Wessam Abou Ali scored a hat-trick and Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane also found the net for the Egyptian champions but Porto pegged them back every time they went ahead.

Teenagers Rodrigo Mora and William Gomes, substitute Samu Aghehowa and Pepe all scored for the Portuguese club as both teams all but abandoned defending in search of goals that might keep them alive in the tournament.

In the end, though, a draw was not enough for either side and the 2-2 stalemate between Inter and Palmeiras in Miami was enough to render all of the many other permutations null and void.

“I’m very sad, very, very sad,” said Abou Ali. “I feel like we should have scored maybe five, six goals in the end, the opportunity was there to at least win the game and score some goals.”

Both teams came into the match played in suffocating heat at Metlife Stadium without a goal from open play in the tournament but they made up for it in a sometimes frenetic contest.

Al Ahly took the early initiative and got their reward when Abou Ali gave them the lead in the 15th minute with a cool finish into the far corner of the net.

Lively 18-year-old Mora equalised eight minutes later after skipping through the Al Ahly defence and past goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy before clipping the ball into the net.

PSG beat Seattle to reach knockout stage at Club World Cup

Egypt midfielder Zizo was brought down in the box by Fabio Vieira running onto an Abou Ali cutback in stoppage time at the end of the first, and the Palestinian sent Claudio Ramos the wrong way from the spot to put Al Ahly 2-1 up at the break.

Three goals in three minutes soon after the break had the scores back level at 3-3 in the 53rd minute, Gomes starting it all off by curling a beautiful shot into the top right-hand corner of the net.

Abou Ali then completed his hat-trick with a powerful header from a corner but Aghehowa responded in kind almost immediately down the other end.

Ben Romdhane put Al Ahly back in front with a lovely strike from the edge of the box in the 64th minute and the Egyptian side poured forward looking to boost their goal difference in case the result in Miami went their way.

Al Ahly missed a host of gilt-edged chances, however, and Pepe ensured the honours would be shared when he drilled a shot from the edge of the box past Al Ahly captain El-Shenawy a minute from time.

“I think the game in the second half was not a normal football game anymore,” said Al Ahly coach Jose Riveiro.

“A good show for the fans, I guess, a lot of goals. Not the result, obviously, that we were looking for, because we wanted to go through.”

Club World Cup Al Ahly Porto

Comments

200 characters

Al Ahly and Porto share 4-4 thriller but head to Club World Cup exit

Israel reports waves of Iranian missiles, soon after Trump announced ceasefire

ST, duty exemptions on imported cotton, yarn being withdrawn, Aurangzeb tells NA

Trump says Iran-Israel ceasefire in force

WHT on sale of 15-year self-owned homes to end from July 1

National EV Policy: Atlas Honda to launch electric scooter in Pakistan this fiscal year

Oil tumbles about 5% after Israel agrees to Trump’s proposal on ceasefire

Netanyahu says Israel has agreed to Trump’s proposal for ceasefire with Iran

Pakistan govt presents Rs28.77bn charged expenditures

Pakistan Refinery reappoints Zahid Mir as MD & CEO

Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces killed 21 people waiting for aid

Read more stories