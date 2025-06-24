AIRLINK 141.25 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (7.6%)
World

Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces killed 21 people waiting for aid

AFP Published 24 Jun, 2025 11:34am

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli forces killed 21 people waiting for aid near a distribution site in the centre of the Palestinian territory on Tuesday, the latest deadly incident targeting aid seekers.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Basal told AFP that 21 people were killed and around 150 wounded “as a result of the Israeli occupation forces’ targeting of gatherings of citizens waiting for aid… in the central Gaza Strip with bullets and tank shells” in the early hours of Tuesday.

AFP has contact the Israeli military for comment.

