AIRLINK 141.25 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (7.6%)
BOP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.2%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.84%)
CPHL 82.70 Increased By ▲ 6.61 (8.69%)
FCCL 44.39 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (9.47%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (9.18%)
FLYNG 53.74 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (9.54%)
HUBC 139.05 Increased By ▲ 7.06 (5.35%)
HUMNL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.99%)
KEL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (8.38%)
KOSM 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (8.2%)
MLCF 83.87 Increased By ▲ 7.54 (9.88%)
OGDC 216.40 Increased By ▲ 12.54 (6.15%)
PACE 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (16.92%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.11 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (5.76%)
PIBTL 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.6%)
POWER 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.91%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 11.67 (7.61%)
PRL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (8.7%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 42.23 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (8.84%)
SYM 14.11 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (8.96%)
TELE 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (7.03%)
TPLP 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.23%)
TRG 54.00 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (5.7%)
WAVESAPP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.44%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (10.37%)
YOUW 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.48%)
BR100 12,428 Increased By 653.7 (5.55%)
BR30 37,546 Increased By 2571.8 (7.35%)
KSE100 122,046 Increased By 5878.6 (5.06%)
KSE30 37,268 Increased By 1861 (5.26%)
Jun 24, 2025
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rises after Trump announces Iran-Israel ceasefire

Reuters Published 24 Jun, 2025 11:12am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday as investors’ risk appetite was boosted after US President Donald Trump said Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire.

As of 0212 GMT, the Nikkei rose 1.1% to 38,778.71, while the broader Topix rose 0.78% to 2,782.78.

Trump said a “complete and total” ceasefire between Israel and Iran will go into force with a view to ending the 12-day conflict between the two nations, moments after both sides threatened new attacks.

“Following Trump’s announcement, the market turned to risk on,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory. Technology stocks led the gains on the Nikkei, with chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron climbing 4.4% to boost the index the most.

Technology investor SoftBank Group advanced 4.7%.

“But the yen’s gain against the dollar capped the Nikkei’s gains,” Yasuda said.

The dollar fell following the news, pushing the yen up 0.3% at 145.585.

The yen fell to as low as 148 per dollar in its lowest in more than a month in the previous session.

A stronger Japanese currency tends to hurt shares of exporters, as it decreases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

Honda Motor lost 0.39% while Nissan Motor slipped 0.29%. Energy stocks fell as US crude futures tumbled, with Inpex falling 5.6% to be the worst percentage loser on the Nikkei.

Oil refiner Eneos Holdings slipped 1.98%.

Shipping firms also fell, with Kawasaki Kisen and Mitsui OSK Lines losing 1.94% and 1.58%, respectively.

Of more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 69% rose and 26% fell, with 4% trading flat.

