AIRLINK 141.25 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (7.6%)
BOP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.2%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.84%)
CPHL 82.70 Increased By ▲ 6.61 (8.69%)
FCCL 44.39 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (9.47%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (9.18%)
FLYNG 53.74 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (9.54%)
HUBC 139.05 Increased By ▲ 7.06 (5.35%)
HUMNL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.99%)
KEL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (8.38%)
KOSM 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (8.2%)
MLCF 83.87 Increased By ▲ 7.54 (9.88%)
OGDC 216.40 Increased By ▲ 12.54 (6.15%)
PACE 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (16.92%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.11 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (5.76%)
PIBTL 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.6%)
POWER 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.91%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 11.67 (7.61%)
PRL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (8.7%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 42.23 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (8.84%)
SYM 14.11 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (8.96%)
TELE 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (7.03%)
TPLP 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.23%)
TRG 54.00 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (5.7%)
WAVESAPP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.44%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (10.37%)
YOUW 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.48%)
BR100 12,428 Increased By 653.7 (5.55%)
BR30 37,546 Increased By 2571.8 (7.35%)
KSE100 122,046 Increased By 5878.6 (5.06%)
KSE30 37,268 Increased By 1861 (5.26%)
Markets

Banks, miners lift Aussie stocks; Trump’s Iran-Israel truce announcement boosts sentiment

Reuters Published 24 Jun, 2025 11:06am

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, led by gains in banks and miners, as US President Donald Trump’s announcement of the Iran-Israel ceasefire lifted investor sentiment globally.

The S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 1.1% to 8,569.50 points by 0055 GMT.

The benchmark was set to snap five consecutive sessions of losses.

In a post on his Truth Social site, Trump said a “complete and total” ceasefire between Israel and Iran will go into force with a view to ending the 12-day conflict between the two nations.

“Markets are likely to look past the issue for as long hostilities remain localised… and Iran avoids blockading the Strait of Hormuz,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst with capital.com. Financials hit a record high, climbing 1.8%.

The “Big Four” banks added between 1.4% and 2.1%.

Miners advanced 1.5% in their strongest trading session in more than two months on the back of stronger iron ore prices due to improving short-term demand prospects in top consumer China.

BHP and Rio Tinto gained 1.9% and 2.2%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, energy stocks fell as much as 5.1% to a one-week low and were set to snap two sessions of gains as oil weakened after the ceasefire announcement relieved worries of supply disruption in the area.

Woodside and smaller peer Santos lost 6.5% and 1%, respectively.

Australian shares set for first weekly drop in six as Middle East conflict weighs

Woodside was also among the benchmark’s top losers. Markets now await local consumer price index data later this week for further cues into the Reserve Bank of Australia’s interest rate trajectory.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,571.02 points.

