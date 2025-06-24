Israel army says public can leave areas near shelters after Iran missile threat

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said the public could leave areas near shelters on Tuesday, after multiple waves of Iranian missiles which killed four people in the south.

Israel reports waves of Iranian missiles, soon after Trump announced ceasefire

“Following a situational assessment, the Home Front Command has announced that the requirement to remain near protected spaces throughout the country has been lifted,” the military said in a statement, after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two foes.