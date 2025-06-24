AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
Business & Finance

Adani’s Mumbai Airport inks $750 million deal with Apollo-led investor group

Reuters Published 24 Jun, 2025 08:31am

Mumbai International Airport Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings, has secured a $750 million investment from a group led by affiliates of Apollo-managed funds, and other long-term backers, the U.S. private capital group said on Monday.

The four-year unsecured notes will be used to refinance existing debt, with an option to raise an additional $250 million, Apollo said in a statement.

Adani Airports Holdings, the airport division of Adani Enterprises, secured a $750 million investment earlier this month from a consortium of international banks.

The unit is expected to be spun off and listed by March 2027, according to a Bloomberg report from June.

India’s Adani Group in talks with sovereign funds to raise $2.6bn, Business Standard reports

Adani Airport Holdings currently operates eight airports across India and also oversees the Navi Mumbai International Airport, a strategically located project on the outskirts of Mumbai set become operational soon.

Adani Airport Holdings and Adani Enterprises did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside of business hours.

