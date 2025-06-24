FY26: Sindh CM lays govt’s roadmap

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, wrapping up the budget speeches during Monday’s provincial assembly session, laid out the provincial government’s roadmap for the upcoming financial year 2025-26, emphasising a vision rooted in development, fiscal responsibility and strategic investment.

His remarks underscored the Sindh government’s commitment to economic stability while setting ambitious goals for infrastructure, public services, and social welfare.

Labelling the disruption by the opposition parties as blatant misconduct and a disregard for Assembly rules, Murad said: “Despite having a clear majority in the House, we still strive for inclusive governance. But unfortunately, even basic parliamentary decorum was ignored.”

The session began under the chairmanship of Speaker Awais Qadir Shah with prayers offered for the late mother of PPP MNA Ejaz Jakhrani.

Addressing the House, the Chief Minister criticized the behaviour of opposition, asking, “Is it ethical to stand before someone and chant ‘thief, thief’? We formed an advisory committee to ensure the House proceedings remained orderly, but that was blatantly violated.”

Highlighting the extent of budget engagement, Murad noted that he was the 135th member to speak in the debate, which lasted over 42 hours— an unprecedented occurrence in the Assembly’s history. He compared this with last year, when 132 lawmakers participated in budget debate.

CM Murad stated that Sindh’s development budget constitutes approximately 30 percent of its total allocation, compared to Punjab’s 23 percent and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 25.3 percent. While Balochistan’s development share is higher, he said, it’s (Balochistan) also governed by the PPP.

He expressed frustration over reduced federal transfers. “Initially, the federal government promised Rs1.9 trillion, but after the budget, it was revised to Rs1.796 trillion— a shortfall of Rs100 billion,” Murad said, adding that Sindh has formally requested the release of at least Rs237 billion.

Despite federal shortfalls, the province’s revenue collection has outpaced the centre’s, with a 16% increase versus the federation’s 13%. “Sindh generates revenue for the entire country, and we collect tax accordingly,” Murad emphasised. He also supported PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s remarks in the National Assembly on flawed agricultural income tax policies that forced wheat imports this year.

He said Sindh plans to collect Rs8 billion in agricultural income tax next year—translating to Rs1,052 per acre. In comparison, Punjab, with 28.2 million acres under cultivation, has set a target of Rs10.5 billion.

Outlining development plans, Murad said Sindh has launched youth development centers across districts, with 19 already operational. The province has also expanded services for persons with disabilities and autism centers. The Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology (SICHN) is the world’s largest child emergency network, and a new SIUT is being constructed in Larkana, he said.

The budget includes plans to buy new ambulances, launch special projects for fishing community, increase funding for universities and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, and give government employees a 10–12 percent salary raise. The government has abolished entertainment and professional taxes and introduced tax relief on vehicles. Sindh’s Annual Development Program (ADP) stands at Rs1,082 billion, he said.

Rejecting criticism over lack of focus on Karachi, CM Murad said, “Contrary to media reports, Rs12 billion worth of mega projects are reserved for Karachi this year.” He cited the flood rehabilitation project as a globally praised initiative with no contractors involved— homeowners are rebuilding their own houses. Out of 2 million targeted homes, 1.2 million are under construction, and 600,000 are completed.

Addressing claims that 11 ministries are under his control, Murad clarified, “I actually oversee 45 ministries in total but currently hold six portfolios.” He compared this with Punjab’s CM, who holds 14 ministries, and CM Balochistan, who oversees 20.

He also urged members to propose large-scale, visible development projects instead of small schemes. Sindh is the only province with strong financial discipline. He lauded Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s recent foreign visits, and praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their strong response to Indian aggression.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Ali Khurshidi launched a scathing critique of the PPP’s 17-year rule in Sindh. He argued that the party’s growing seat count was not due to performance. “Public problems have only worsened during PPP’s tenure,” he said.

Khurshidi highlighted that numerous development schemes from 2017 remain incomplete, including cadet colleges in Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore, and Jacobabad. “The education schemes of 2008 are still pending,” he added.

He accused the government of ignoring Karachi’s basic needs. “Solid waste isn’t collected even from doorsteps, and loopholes in governance bring disrepute to the state,” he said. He also raised alarm over Karachi’s frequent earthquakes, questioning the government’s inaction.

Regarding federal treatment of Sindh, the opposition leader declared, “The Centre is unjust to us, and we will not stay silent.” He corrected a claim by Minister Sardar Shah: “Karachi doesn’t just collect revenue—it generates it.”

He reiterated support for the Karachi mayor but demanded urgent resolution of long running issues, including water crisis.

Khurshidi concluded by calling out the presence of mafias in Karachi and urged resolution of the K-Electric issue. “You insult us, yet expect our help too.”

Sindh’s Senior Minister for Transport & Mass Transit and Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon, highlighted key development initiatives during his budget speech, emphasising the launch of the “I Work for Sindh” app, which has registered 7.2 million users, including over 127,000 job seekers—12,310 of whom have secured employment. The app integrates public and private job opportunities, gaining widespread popularity.

He said in the transport sector, the Sindh government has expanded the People’s Bus Service to five major cities and introduced the AFC system for fare payments.

The Green Line service saw an increase of 15,000 daily riders after its handover to the provincial government, with integration plans under way with the Orange Line. Pakistan’s first EV bus service and the region’s first Pink Bus Service for women were launched, along with 1,000 pink EV scooters for women. A Pink EV Taxi service, with female drivers, is also being introduced.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025