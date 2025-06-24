Can Iran really shut down the Strait of Hormuz?

Qatar suspending air traffic across the country and some western embassies advising their citizens in this Gulf state are some of the new developments that strongly reflect growing escalation in the Middle East.

Iran’s decision that it reserves the right to retaliate to US strikes on its nuclear installation has heightened fears in the world in general and in the Middle East in particular. It is now increasingly clear that the Strait of Hormuz, a shipping channel in the Gulf, will be shut for maritime traffic by Iran anytime soon.

Needless to say, 20 percent of world’s energy supplies pass through the strait, which is the only deep-water route capable of handling the world’s largest crude tankers.

It is therefore important to note that the US, a party to the conflict, has urged China to prevent Iran from closing the Strait of Hormuz after Iranian parliament approved a plan to close one of the world’s most important shipping routes.

But Iranian navy has not yet taken that step because the final decision lies with the country’s Supreme National Security Council. Nevertheless, the shutting down of the Strait of Hormuz looks imminent owing to growing escalation in the Middle East.

Sajid Rizvi (Dubai)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025