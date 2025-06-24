AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-24

Digital payments: Pakistan PM forms three high-powered panels

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published June 24, 2025 Updated June 24, 2025 08:40am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday launched a sweeping push towards a cashless economy, directing formation of three high-powered panels to fast-track digital payments across the country and tighten the government’s grip on financial transparency.

The new committees – the Digital Payments Innovation and Adoption Committee, the Digital Public Infrastructure Committee, and the Government Payments Committee – have been tasked with crafting policy to accelerate digital transactions between citizens, businesses and the state, while also activating the long-dormant Pakistan Digital Authority and drafting a national digital master plan.

The prime minister, while chairing a high-level meeting, said that shifting from cash to digital was not optional but essential for a transparent economy.

PM forms body to promote cashless economy, digitization

“The developed nations are racing ahead with cashless systems. Pakistan can’t afford to be left behind,” he added.

In a significant directive, Sharif ordered the expansion of the RAAST digital payment system from the federal level to all provinces.

“A digital transaction ecosystem is the backbone of a modern economy,” he said, stressing those digital payments must become more affordable and accessible than cash to win public trust.

The officials briefed the prime minister that over 40 million users are currently on RAAST, Pakistan’s flagship digital payment rail, with all federal financial transactions already routed through the system. Steps are underway to bring provincial governments onboard.

The prime minister also signalled a pivot in government policy, ordering that all transactions between public and private sectors be moved to a cashless model – a potentially sweeping change for a largely informal economy.

The meeting was told that the Digital Public Infrastructure Committee will operate under the Ministry of IT, while the Cashless Pakistan Steering Committee has been formed under the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

In a bold pilot move, the meeting was informed that the Ministry of IT plans to make Islamabad Pakistan’s first fully cashless city under the Smart Islamabad project – a digital litmus test for the rest of the country.

Sharif emphasised that channelling funds through formal banking systems could help finance development projects and attract investor confidence. The inclusion of fintech in the broader ecosystem was also highlighted as a strategic pillar.

The meeting was attended by key members of Sharif’s cabinet, including ministers for economic affairs, IT, petroleum, and climate change, along with the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and heads of major regulatory bodies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP Digital payments Raast payments PM Shehbaz Sharif digital transactions cashless economy Pakistan Digital Authority

Comments

200 characters

Digital payments: Pakistan PM forms three high-powered panels

ST, duty exemptions on imported cotton, yarn being withdrawn, Aurangzeb tells NA: Govt taking steps to support cotton farmers, industry

WHT on sale of 15-year self-owned homes to end from July 1

Oil prices fall to over one-week lows as Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

Pakistan govt presents Rs28.77bn charged expenditures

SAB okays 0.5 MT import of sugar

PD blocks Rs4.69/unit FCA relief

Pakistan govt to recover Rs1.938trn from power consumers in 6 years

PC to appoint FAs for more Discos to assess sell-off potential

OMCs not supplying enough fuel to pumps: PPDA

Read more stories