AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-06-24

Escalating Hormuz tensions drive up ME war risk insurance costs

Reuters Published 24 Jun, 2025 06:06am

LONDON: US and Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran’s reprisals have doubled the price of insuring shipments to the Middle East and the Gulf in the last week, insurance sources said on Monday.

War risk insurance premiums for shipments to the Middle East Gulf have jumped to 0.5% from around 0.2-0.3% a week ago, as risks grow to the critical Strait of Hormuz, the sources said.

The cost of a seven-day voyage is based on the value of the ship and the increase will add tens of thousands of dollars each day in additional costs.

While underwriters typically price risk and rates individually, the current 0.5% level reflected rates on Monday, the sources told Reuters and The Insurer, a Reuters publication.

“The position (on rates) is subject to constant change,” said David Smith, head of marine with insurance broker McGill and Partners.

Iran carried out a missile attack on a US airbase in Qatar on Monday after the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites at the weekend. The conflict has raised concerns Iran could close Hormuz, the strait between Iran and Oman through which around 20% of global oil and gas demand flows.

That has spurred forecasts of oil surging to $100 a barrel. Shipping rates for supertankers, which can carry 2 million barrels of oil, have also soared, more than doubling in a week to over $60,000 a day, freight data shows.

War risk rates have hovered around the 0.3% level in the Gulf for many months. Rates in the Red Sea area spiked to 1% in 2024 after Iran-backed Houthis launched attacks on commercial ships which they said were in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza.

War risk rates for Israeli ports have soared in recent days, quoted as much as 1%.

London’s marine insurance market opted on June 18 not to widen waters around the Gulf deemed high risk, which is closely watched by underwriters.

“The listed areas have been left unchanged as ships calling or transiting most of the Middle East already have to notify underwriters, who can then assess such voyages on their merits,” said Neil Roberts, secretary of the Joint War Committee, which comprises syndicate members from the Lloyd’s Market Association and representatives from the London insurance company market.

Middle East Gulf shipments Israel Gaza war Strait of Hormuz Iran Israel war War insurance costs

Comments

200 characters

Escalating Hormuz tensions drive up ME war risk insurance costs

ST, duty exemptions on imported cotton, yarn being withdrawn, Aurangzeb tells NA: Govt taking steps to support cotton farmers, industry

WHT on sale of 15-year self-owned homes to end from July 1

Oil prices fall to over one-week lows as Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

Pakistan govt presents Rs28.77bn charged expenditures

Digital payments: Pakistan PM forms three high-powered panels

SAB okays 0.5 MT import of sugar

PD blocks Rs4.69/unit FCA relief

Pakistan govt to recover Rs1.938trn from power consumers in 6 years

PC to appoint FAs for more Discos to assess sell-off potential

OMCs not supplying enough fuel to pumps: PPDA

Read more stories