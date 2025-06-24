AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
Indian aircraft: Airspace restrictions extended for another month

Recorder Report Published 24 Jun, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: Pakistan has announced to extend its airspace restrictions on Indian aircraft for another month until July 23, 2025.

According to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), airspace restrictions have been in place for three months, prohibiting all Indian-registered, operated, owned, or leased aircraft from utilizing Pakistani airspace.

The ban has covered the entire spectrum of Indian aviation operations, including commercial passenger flights, military aircraft, cargo operations, and any aircraft under Indian management or lease agreements.

The extended airspace closure has created serious operational challenges for Indian airlines, forcing them to take substantially longer routes around Pakistani territory.

This detour has resulted in increased fuel costs, extended flight times, and heightened operational complexity, delivering what industry sources describe as severe financial impacts to Indian airlines.

The restrictions have proven particularly damaging for Indian carriers operating routes to the Middle East, Europe, and North America, as Pakistani airspace traditionally provides the most direct routing for these destinations.

The Indian passengers, following high ticket prices and extended travel times, are preferring foreign airlines, particularly Middle Eastern carriers, to avoid the additional costs and inconvenience.

The airspace restrictions were previously extended on May 23 and June 23, respectively, accumulating the duration to 90 days or a quarter-year period.

