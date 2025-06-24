AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-24

TDAP and FOSPAH organise seminar on Workplace Harassment Act

Press Release Published June 24, 2025 Updated June 24, 2025 06:52am

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH), successfully conducted an awareness seminar on the Workplace Harassment Act at the TDAP Head Office in Karachi.

The seminar aimed to educate TDAP officers and officials on the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, highlighting the legal framework, complaint mechanisms, and preventive measures to foster a safe and respectful work environment.

Sabika Shah, Regional Head (Sindh) of FOSPAH, served as the keynote speaker, delivering an insightful session on the legal provisions, procedural guidelines, and institutional responsibilities under the law. The interactive discussion emphasized the importance of awareness, reporting protocols, and organizational accountability in combating workplace harassment.

This initiative underscores TDAP and FOSPAH’s shared commitment to promoting gender-sensitive workplaces and ensuring compliance with national laws. By empowering employees with knowledge and resources, the seminar reinforced a culture of dignity, safety, and zero tolerance for harassment.

Sheryar Taj, Secretary of TDAP, commended the initiative, emphasizing its importance in fostering a comfortable and harassment-free workplace environment. He also presented commemorative shields during the closing ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

TDAP FOSPAH Workplace Harassment Act

Comments

200 characters

TDAP and FOSPAH organise seminar on Workplace Harassment Act

ST, duty exemptions on imported cotton, yarn being withdrawn, Aurangzeb tells NA: Govt taking steps to support cotton farmers, industry

WHT on sale of 15-year self-owned homes to end from July 1

Oil prices fall to over one-week lows as Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

Pakistan govt presents Rs28.77bn charged expenditures

Digital payments: Pakistan PM forms three high-powered panels

SAB okays 0.5 MT import of sugar

PD blocks Rs4.69/unit FCA relief

Pakistan govt to recover Rs1.938trn from power consumers in 6 years

PC to appoint FAs for more Discos to assess sell-off potential

OMCs not supplying enough fuel to pumps: PPDA

Read more stories