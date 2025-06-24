TDAP and FOSPAH organise seminar on Workplace Harassment Act

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH), successfully conducted an awareness seminar on the Workplace Harassment Act at the TDAP Head Office in Karachi.

The seminar aimed to educate TDAP officers and officials on the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, highlighting the legal framework, complaint mechanisms, and preventive measures to foster a safe and respectful work environment.

Sabika Shah, Regional Head (Sindh) of FOSPAH, served as the keynote speaker, delivering an insightful session on the legal provisions, procedural guidelines, and institutional responsibilities under the law. The interactive discussion emphasized the importance of awareness, reporting protocols, and organizational accountability in combating workplace harassment.

This initiative underscores TDAP and FOSPAH’s shared commitment to promoting gender-sensitive workplaces and ensuring compliance with national laws. By empowering employees with knowledge and resources, the seminar reinforced a culture of dignity, safety, and zero tolerance for harassment.

Sheryar Taj, Secretary of TDAP, commended the initiative, emphasizing its importance in fostering a comfortable and harassment-free workplace environment. He also presented commemorative shields during the closing ceremony.

