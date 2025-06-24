AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
Punjab Ombudsman takes action against overpriced, unsafe food items

Recorder Report Published June 24, 2025 Updated June 24, 2025 06:53am

LAHORE: The Punjab Ombudsman’s Office has taken swift action on public complaints and initiated effective measures against those involved in the sale of overpriced, substandard, and harmful food items across the province.

The Office of the Punjab Ombudsman directed that the action be taken after inspections and on-site verification of facts in various cities and regions.

During the operations carried out by the price control magistrates and the officials of Punjab Food Authority, the prices and quality of daily-use items such as chicken, fish, meat, milk, eggs, cooking oil, beverages, and fried foods were thoroughly examined on the directions of Punjab Ombudsman. Violations of fixed prices and the sale of low-quality products were observed at multiple locations.

In response, substantial fines were imposed. So far, fines to the tune of Rs.600,000 have been imposed. Additionally, strict action was taken against hotels and restaurants for poor hygiene and the provision of unsafe food. Fines were also imposed where environmental pollution and unacceptable cleanliness conditions were found. According to the spokesperson, the objective of these actions is to ensure the availability of safe, high-quality, and fairly priced food items for citizens.

The Ombudsman directed that a zero-tolerance policy be strictly enforced against overpricing, adulteration, and the sale of substandard goods.

These prompt and effective measures have been appreciated at the public level, and complainants have expressed gratitude to the Ombudsman’s Office for acting swiftly on their requests, resulting in the immediate resolution of public issues.

