AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-24

Punjab made substantial investments across key sectors

Muhammad Saleem Published June 24, 2025 Updated June 24, 2025 06:58am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has made substantial investments across key sectors, including climate change, agriculture, SMEs growth, affordable housing, targeted social protection, aquaculture, human capital and essential social services such as education and healthcare, alongside infrastructure and road development.

To sustain the momentum of growth in the province, the ADP of FY2025–26 is designed to respond proactively to emerging challenges such as urbanization, climate change, and transport, while simultaneously driving progress on national priorities, international commitments (Sustainable Development Goals) and provincial development needs.

The stage has been set for sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth across Punjab by fostering regional integration, enhancing institutional effectiveness, and maximizing development impact through strategic public investment.

As per budget document 2025-26, Punjab continues to serve as the economic engine of Pakistan, accounting for 54.2% of the national GDP. Punjab’s overall growth rate has outpaced the national GDP growth historically.

The Punjab’s economic stability is critical for national growth being the largest province of Pakistan holding a unique and central role in driving economic progress, given its vast resources, industrial capacity and dynamic business community.

Punjab plays a leading role across all sectors of Pakistan’s economy. In agriculture, government has withdrawn from direct intervention in the commodity market. Instead, it has opted for targeted direct support to farmers through interest-free loans on inputs under the Kissan Card Programme as well as access to technology and high-yield seed varieties. Likewise, targeted efforts are under way to sustain the strong performance of the services sector in the overall economy.

As per budget document, the development plan of the ongoing financial year underscored a paradigm shift towards inclusive, evidence-based and regionally balanced development planning to sustain the momentum of growth in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

climate change ADP gdp Punjab government SMEs agriculture sector investments ADP 2025 26 Punjab Budget 2025 26

Comments

200 characters

Punjab made substantial investments across key sectors

ST, duty exemptions on imported cotton, yarn being withdrawn, Aurangzeb tells NA: Govt taking steps to support cotton farmers, industry

WHT on sale of 15-year self-owned homes to end from July 1

Oil prices fall to over one-week lows as Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

Pakistan govt presents Rs28.77bn charged expenditures

Digital payments: Pakistan PM forms three high-powered panels

SAB okays 0.5 MT import of sugar

PD blocks Rs4.69/unit FCA relief

Pakistan govt to recover Rs1.938trn from power consumers in 6 years

PC to appoint FAs for more Discos to assess sell-off potential

OMCs not supplying enough fuel to pumps: PPDA

Read more stories