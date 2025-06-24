Punjab made substantial investments across key sectors

LAHORE: The Punjab government has made substantial investments across key sectors, including climate change, agriculture, SMEs growth, affordable housing, targeted social protection, aquaculture, human capital and essential social services such as education and healthcare, alongside infrastructure and road development.

To sustain the momentum of growth in the province, the ADP of FY2025–26 is designed to respond proactively to emerging challenges such as urbanization, climate change, and transport, while simultaneously driving progress on national priorities, international commitments (Sustainable Development Goals) and provincial development needs.

The stage has been set for sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth across Punjab by fostering regional integration, enhancing institutional effectiveness, and maximizing development impact through strategic public investment.

As per budget document 2025-26, Punjab continues to serve as the economic engine of Pakistan, accounting for 54.2% of the national GDP. Punjab’s overall growth rate has outpaced the national GDP growth historically.

The Punjab’s economic stability is critical for national growth being the largest province of Pakistan holding a unique and central role in driving economic progress, given its vast resources, industrial capacity and dynamic business community.

Punjab plays a leading role across all sectors of Pakistan’s economy. In agriculture, government has withdrawn from direct intervention in the commodity market. Instead, it has opted for targeted direct support to farmers through interest-free loans on inputs under the Kissan Card Programme as well as access to technology and high-yield seed varieties. Likewise, targeted efforts are under way to sustain the strong performance of the services sector in the overall economy.

As per budget document, the development plan of the ongoing financial year underscored a paradigm shift towards inclusive, evidence-based and regionally balanced development planning to sustain the momentum of growth in Punjab.

