Pak-UAE joint ministerial commission session today

ISLAMABD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will lead the Pakistani delegation to the 12th session of the Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (today).

The JMC serves as the highest institutionalised platform for bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE.

The upcoming session will take forward the agenda of deepening strategic, economic, and development cooperation between the two brotherly countries, said the Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement on Monday.

The Pakistani delegation, led by Dar, will comprise secretaries and senior officials from key ministries including Economic Affairs, Commerce, Energy, Maritime Affairs, and Interior.

The UAE side will be led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, along with high-level representation from relevant Emirati institutions.

The session will review progress across multiple domains of bilateral cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure development and IT.

A number of legal instruments are expected to be finalised during the session to institutionalise sectoral cooperation.

The session will provide an important opportunity for both sides to align their economic priorities and unlock the potential of enhancing the scope of a mutually-beneficial partnership.

