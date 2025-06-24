Governor gives credit to ZAB on country becoming nuclear power

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Pakistan became a nuclear power due to visionary leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

“Bilawal Bhutto played significant diplomatic efforts to highlight Pakistan’s stance in war against India,” the governor said while addressing a ceremony held on the occasion of Shaheed Benazir’s birthday.

Senior leaders and workers of the PPP attended the ceremony in a large number. The governor also cut the birthday cake of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto along with the party leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the PPP believes in public service and has always spoken about the poor and downtrodden. He stated that his entry into politics was driven by a desire to support the poor and that he has remained steadfast in his commitment to them especially during difficult times.

The governor said that this time when Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir stood in front of India, the entire nation was seen standing behind him. He said that the day is not far when Bilawal Bhutto will become the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He further said that the foundation of relations with China was laid by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

The governor highlighted President Asif Ali Zardari’s efforts to foster strong relations with China, noting that his visionary approach has yielded significant benefits over time.

