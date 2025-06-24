AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-06-24

Lurching towards another war

Published June 24, 2025 Updated June 24, 2025 07:55am

EDITORIAL: Belying international law and his own pledges to stay away from foreign conflicts, President Donald Trump’s reckless decision to strike Iran’s key nuclear sites could plunge the world into yet another endless war in the Middle East.

Once again, Israeli interests have dictated US policy and trumped the interests of peace in the region. President Trump was quick to declare victory following the June 22 strikes, claiming they had “totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear ambitions while Benjamin Netanyahu was at his obsequious best terming the decision as “courageous”.

Notwithstanding the claims of absolute destruction of Iran’s nuclear material by the Trump Administration, the view of independent experts analysing commercial satellite imagery has been more muted, with many voicing the opinion that while there has been damage inflicted on Tehran’s nuclear enterprise, it is far from completely destroyed.

It is important to note that President Trump’s decision to eschew diplomacy in favour of confrontation, claiming that was the only way to deter Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, which he insisted Tehran was on the verge of obtaining, directly contradicted assessments from the US intelligence community.

Back in March, the US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard had categorically declared that Iran was “not building a nuclear weapon and … Khomeini has not authorised the nuclear weapons programme that he suspended in 2003”.

Israel’s relentless bombing campaign against Iran, launched earlier in the month, also continues unabated, and now the American military intervention initiated at Tel Aviv’s behest risks completely undermining the pillars of international stability.

It strengthens a perverse logic, which follows that non-nuclear nations that agree to dialogue — as Iran did with its nuclear talks with the US — remain vulnerable to military action while nuclear-armed countries remain untouchable. Far from deterring Tehran, this turn of events may only harden its determination to pursue nuclear capabilities, regardless of the setbacks it has faced due to the American strikes.

The US, for its part, has clearly learnt no lessons from history, with President Trump now floating highly dangerous ideas around regime change in Iran.

The devastating missteps committed by the world’s sole superpower over the last 20 years in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya have now been followed yet again by an act of war based on a lie. For decades, Netanyahu has been goading successive American administrations into striking Iran by grossly exaggerating its nuclear capabilities, belying assessment made by UN weapons inspectors and Western intelligence agencies. And Trump has now conveniently played into his hands.

How Iran responds to this naked act of aggression will likely have far-reaching consequences even though the immediate options before it remain limited.

A direct attack on US assets in the region will surely result in a major American reprisal that Tehran and the wider region can ill-afford. Shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, the vital maritime corridor handling 20 percent of global oil shipments, could alienate Iran’s regional allies and China, its largest oil importer, while also giving Western powers reason to intervene further in the region in a bid to prevent major market disruptions.

For now, Tehran has confined its response to striking Israeli targets, but the threat of wider retaliation persists unless swift de-escalation efforts begin. However far-fetched this might seem right now, the surest path to defusing tensions lies in the US and Israel halting their campaign of aggression, starting with a ceasefire in Gaza as well as a cessation of hostilities with Iran.

Third-party mediation by the likes of Qatar or China could provide opportunities for diplomatic off-ramps. Without such steps, the region, and the world, risks spiralling into uncontrolled conflict.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu RUssia Ukraine war Iran Israel war

Comments

200 characters

Lurching towards another war

ST, duty exemptions on imported cotton, yarn being withdrawn, Aurangzeb tells NA: Govt taking steps to support cotton farmers, industry

WHT on sale of 15-year self-owned homes to end from July 1

Oil prices fall to over one-week lows as Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

Pakistan govt presents Rs28.77bn charged expenditures

Digital payments: Pakistan PM forms three high-powered panels

SAB okays 0.5 MT import of sugar

PD blocks Rs4.69/unit FCA relief

Pakistan govt to recover Rs1.938trn from power consumers in 6 years

PC to appoint FAs for more Discos to assess sell-off potential

OMCs not supplying enough fuel to pumps: PPDA

Read more stories