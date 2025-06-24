AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-06-24

Towards a climate-informed NFC Award

Published June 24, 2025 Updated June 24, 2025 07:50am

EDITORIAL: Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s recent announcement that the federal government is contemplating a revision to the criteria for the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award to better reflect the country’s ecological and environmental realities deserves careful consideration. It signals a growing recognition of the need for climate-aware fiscal frameworks that ensure more equitable resource distribution.

Terming the current population-based formula — where 82 percent weightage is given to population and the rest to factors like poverty, revenue generation and inverse population density — as “regressive”, he indicated that the government will push for including climate adaptation and other social sector indicators as key criteria when the NFC convenes for a crucial meeting in August.

This marks the latest signal of the Centre’s intent to reduce the dominant role population plays in shaping the inter-provincial fiscal compact. In recent months, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has also called for a “fundamental rethink” of the population-heavy NFC formula.

And given the trajectory of the economy since the 7th NFC Award came into effect in 2009, the case for revisiting the fiscal distribution framework looks increasingly compelling. By disproportionately prioritising population, the NFC formula has long overlooked structural inequities among the provinces in terms of development indicators, infrastructure and security needs.

Worse still, it has created a perverse incentive for unchecked population growth, placing unsustainable pressure on economic, environmental and social resources, while also deepening the climate crisis.

A runaway annual population growth rate of 2.55 percent rapidly depleting the country’s already strained resources, and a worsening climate crisis battering the economy and upending millions of lives, in fact, together form the twin existential threats confronting us.

Given this, it is encouraging that the government is not just reconsidering the NFC framework, it has also directed a sizeable share of the upcoming fiscal year’s budget towards climate-resilient development. However, the budget document is marred by policy contradictions and a lack of clarity on how it intends to prioritise climate-related goals.

A notable feature of the budget is the rollout of the IMF-backed Climate Budget Tagging tool, aimed at identifying and categorising Public Sector Development Programme expenditures according to their relevance to climate objectives.

Under this framework, projects are categorised under either adaptation, mitigation, or supporting activities. To this end, the government has allocated Rs85.43 billion for adaptation — measures aimed at preparing for climate change impacts, like floods — Rs603 billion for mitigation, which focuses on reducing emissions, and Rs28.33 billion for supporting functions, including research and institutional development.

While the largest share of the funding has gone to mitigation, the finance minister has repeatedly stressed that our most pressing challenge remains adaptation – an entirely valid assertion, given that this category encompasses a wide range of critical initiatives like flood protection, water resource management and climate-resilient agriculture. Yet, the funds set aside for adaptation remain disproportionately small.

There seems to be little focus on developing new drought-resistant crop varieties, retrofitting aging infrastructure to protect against extreme weather, or establishing robust early warning systems.

Furthermore, contradictions within the mitigation framework are also evident: a 2.5 percent carbon levy has been imposed on the fossil fuel industry, but any benefit accrued here will just be undermined by the simultaneous duties introduced on solar imports. Crucially, funding for the climate change ministry has been slashed from Rs3.5 billion to Rs2.7 billion, hindering climate research and capacity building.

Given this, policymakers must recognise that a climate-informed revision of the NFC Award, while welcome, must be matched by greater coherence in the national climate agenda.

The budget reflects troubling contradictions and lack of clear direction, particularly in its neglect of urgently needed adaptation efforts. Unless these gaps are addressed, any shift in fiscal thinking will struggle to deliver meaningful results.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

climate change Ahsan iqbal population NFC NFC award flood Planning Minister Budget 2025 26 climate adaptation

Comments

200 characters

Towards a climate-informed NFC Award

ST, duty exemptions on imported cotton, yarn being withdrawn, Aurangzeb tells NA: Govt taking steps to support cotton farmers, industry

WHT on sale of 15-year self-owned homes to end from July 1

Oil prices fall to over one-week lows as Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

Pakistan govt presents Rs28.77bn charged expenditures

Digital payments: Pakistan PM forms three high-powered panels

SAB okays 0.5 MT import of sugar

PD blocks Rs4.69/unit FCA relief

Pakistan govt to recover Rs1.938trn from power consumers in 6 years

PC to appoint FAs for more Discos to assess sell-off potential

OMCs not supplying enough fuel to pumps: PPDA

Read more stories