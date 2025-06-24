AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
No attacks ‘so far’ on Iraq bases hosting US troops: security sources

AFP Published 24 Jun, 2025 01:25am

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security sources told AFP that Iran had not attacked the main base hosting US troops in the country “so far”, after the Islamic republic launched missiles at an American military facility in Qatar.

Iran’s National Security Council said it had attacked the US base at Al Udeid – its largest in the region – in retaliation for American strikes on its nuclear facilities.

“There have been no attacks so far on Ain al-Assad,” a major Iraqi airbase in Anbar province hosting American troops and other personnel from the US-led coalition against said a security official in the province.

“We are monitoring the situation in case anything happens,” the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

No casualties reported in Iran missile attack on US base: US official

A military source in Baghdad, also speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that “for the moment, Ain al-Assad has not been targeted”, and neither had the base at Baghdad International Airport, where US troops are also deployed.

He added that the bases were “on security alert”.

Likewise, no attacks were immediately reported at the military base of the anti-IS coalition at the airport in Arbil, the capital of the northern autonomous Kurdistan region.

Iran’s official press agency IRNA had reported earlier that Iran launched missiles “against American bases located in Qatar and in Iraq”.

But in its announcement of the attack on the base in Qatar, the National Security Council made no mention of Iraq.

