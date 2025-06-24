Countrywide monsoon rains likely from tomorrow

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast widespread monsoon rains across the country from June 25, 2025.

Moist currents have started to penetrate the upper and central parts of the country, with intensification expected in the coming days. A westerly wave is also expected to hit upper Pakistan on June 25 and become more prominent on June 26.

Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan: rain, wind, and thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy falls likely from the evening of June 24 to July 2 in areas including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, and Mirpur. Gilgit-Baltistan regions such as Diamir, Astore, Skardu, and Hunza will experience rainfall between June 26 and 29.

Punjab and Islamabad: from June 25 to July 1, areas including Rawalpindi, Murree, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sargodha will witness rain, wind, and thunderstorms with isolated heavy downpours. Southern districts like Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan are expected to receive rain from June 26 to 28.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: cities including Peshawar, Swat, Mansehra, and Kohat will be affected from June 25 to July 1, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and occasional very heavy showers expected.

Balochistan: northeastern and southern regions such as Musakhel, Kalat, Khuzdar, and Dera Bugti may receive rain from the night of June 25 through June 28.

Sindh: rain, wind, and thunderstorms are likely in upper and southeastern Sindh — including Sukkur, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, and Karachi — between June 25 and 28.

Possible impacts and warnings: flash floods may hit streams and nullahs in Murree, Mansehra, Swat, Islamabad, and parts of Northeast Punjab and Kashmir between June 26 and July 1.

Urban flooding is likely in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and parts of Karachi and Hyderabad during the spell.

Landslides could lead to road closures in hilly regions of KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Strong winds and lightning could damage weak structures, including kacha houses, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels.

Farmers are advised to plan agricultural activities accordingly. Travellers and tourists are urged to stay alert and adjust plans based on weather developments. The PMD has advised all concerned authorities to remain on “alert” and take preventive measures to avoid emergencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025