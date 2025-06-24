PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘The US attacks on nuclear sites in Iran, have we condemned it?’

“The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless got it wrong.”

“You have to narrow it down – he has got many things wrong.”

“Except that he has emerged as the most popular leader in the country today.”

“Indeed, but in France the most popular leader is the Far Right leader Marine Le Pen, in Germany it is Alice Weidel, another Far Right leader and…”

“And one is barred from elections for five years, and in Germany Weidel’s party has been labelled as Extreme Right by German Intelligence, intelligence that is under the control of the ruling coalition…”

“So much for democracy based on popularity! But what did The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless get wrong?”

“He said he was ousted from power by the US and cited a cypher….wait, let me finish…. But look at the US history of how a regime change was effected – not by bombs and certainly not by cyphers but through boots on the ground. In Iraq and Libya and recently Syria US troops secured the regime change so bombing nuclear sites in Iran is not likely to change the regime if you will.”

“I heard that the plan is to splinter Iran – the Kurdish speakers to form an autonomous region like in Iraq or form greater Kurdistan, which would anger the Turks and need I add the Turks must know that after Iran the next target could be Turkey, some to go to Azerbaijan and…and…wait, Iranian Baluchistan to…”

“All I will say is that I have it on very good authority that during lunch the subject didn’t come up.”

“OK so democracy must be redefined: the deep state retains control defined as taking all decisions that are important to it, the elected leadership can ignore the wishes of the public till the next elections and/or deal with the popular leaders and…”

“One question: the US attacks on nuclear sites in Iran, have we condemned it?”

“I think so, though I am not sure.”

“If so, have we withdrawn our recommendation for the Nobel Peace Prize?”

“Shut up, it’s not as if the Nobel Committee is going to listen to our views?”

“No but…Shut up”.

