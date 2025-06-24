AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-06-24

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘The US attacks on nuclear sites in Iran, have we condemned it?’

Anjum Ibrahim Published June 24, 2025 Updated June 24, 2025 08:21am

“The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless got it wrong.”

“You have to narrow it down – he has got many things wrong.”

“Except that he has emerged as the most popular leader in the country today.”

“Indeed, but in France the most popular leader is the Far Right leader Marine Le Pen, in Germany it is Alice Weidel, another Far Right leader and…”

“And one is barred from elections for five years, and in Germany Weidel’s party has been labelled as Extreme Right by German Intelligence, intelligence that is under the control of the ruling coalition…”

“So much for democracy based on popularity! But what did The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless get wrong?”

“He said he was ousted from power by the US and cited a cypher….wait, let me finish…. But look at the US history of how a regime change was effected – not by bombs and certainly not by cyphers but through boots on the ground. In Iraq and Libya and recently Syria US troops secured the regime change so bombing nuclear sites in Iran is not likely to change the regime if you will.”

“I heard that the plan is to splinter Iran – the Kurdish speakers to form an autonomous region like in Iraq or form greater Kurdistan, which would anger the Turks and need I add the Turks must know that after Iran the next target could be Turkey, some to go to Azerbaijan and…and…wait, Iranian Baluchistan to…”

“All I will say is that I have it on very good authority that during lunch the subject didn’t come up.”

“OK so democracy must be redefined: the deep state retains control defined as taking all decisions that are important to it, the elected leadership can ignore the wishes of the public till the next elections and/or deal with the popular leaders and…”

“One question: the US attacks on nuclear sites in Iran, have we condemned it?”

“I think so, though I am not sure.”

“If so, have we withdrawn our recommendation for the Nobel Peace Prize?”

“Shut up, it’s not as if the Nobel Committee is going to listen to our views?”

“No but…Shut up”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS Iran Israel war

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘The US attacks on nuclear sites in Iran, have we condemned it?’

ST, duty exemptions on imported cotton, yarn being withdrawn, Aurangzeb tells NA: Govt taking steps to support cotton farmers, industry

WHT on sale of 15-year self-owned homes to end from July 1

Oil prices fall to over one-week lows as Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

Pakistan govt presents Rs28.77bn charged expenditures

Digital payments: Pakistan PM forms three high-powered panels

SAB okays 0.5 MT import of sugar

PD blocks Rs4.69/unit FCA relief

Pakistan govt to recover Rs1.938trn from power consumers in 6 years

PC to appoint FAs for more Discos to assess sell-off potential

OMCs not supplying enough fuel to pumps: PPDA

Read more stories