AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research Print 2025-06-24

Cement woes

BR Research Published June 24, 2025 Updated June 24, 2025 08:17am

This was a challenging year for the cement industry, mostly because of absent domestic demand. In 11MFY25, sales dropped 2 percent from a rather weak last year. This year’s performance is 6 percent below industry volumes during FY23, and nearly 20 percent lower than volumes sold during FY22.

At the time, the industry also made impressive profits as for the first time in many years, prices went up rather quickly. In the north zone, prices surged 30 percent while in the south, cement prices rose 25 percent.

Since then, not only have prices skyrocketed, demand has continued to slid down. In the north, prices went up,averaging at Rs744 in FY22 to crossing Rs1000 in FY23, Rs1200 in FY24, and Rs1400 now in FY25. Southern prices have follow4d a similar trajectory, though they tend to be comparatively more stable. The other thing that changed was prices in north ovetook southern prices in FY23.

Northern markets have maintained that differential since then. Prior to FY23, prices in the south were always higher than the north. Demand has been fairly erratic. Fluctuations in international coal prices, and often currency depreciation forced cement manufacturers to raise pricesafter FY21.

South prices were always higher then due to higher competition in the north. But first came massive demand that made manufacturers more comfortable raising prices, then came crippling inflation that made it impossible to keep going without keeping prices up.

In FY25, prices have not been as volatile but they have never really dropped significantly enough. Demand has been unforgiving. In fact, it was improved prices that allowed cement companies to turn decently positive financial performance. The second helper was exports. In 11MFY25, exports grew 26 percent and contributed to roughly 20 percent of the sales mix. This is the highest exports share in the past decade.

Moving into FY26, demand may improve if PSDP disbursements keep coming and keep coming on time. When fiscal pressures intensify, the first line of defense is to cut on development spending. It’s a time bound tradition. On the upside, the government’s upcoming mark-up scheme for mortgages could resuscitate home construction demand which will breathe new life into the sector- at least for a little while.

The construction material manufacturers will have that to look forward to. Even though demand is sure to grow in the fiscal year, even if it slows down later in FY26, if cement companies are able to keep prices sticky up, they will coast on their back fairly easily.

The rub might come in the form of reduced export demand which is the perfect fallback plan for cement makers when domestic markets are weak. That may prove more trouble than it’s worth.

Pakistan Economy Cement PSDP Cement sector cement sale Cement price cement mills Economic distress

Comments

200 characters

Cement woes

ST, duty exemptions on imported cotton, yarn being withdrawn, Aurangzeb tells NA: Govt taking steps to support cotton farmers, industry

WHT on sale of 15-year self-owned homes to end from July 1

Oil prices fall to over one-week lows as Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

Pakistan govt presents Rs28.77bn charged expenditures

Digital payments: Pakistan PM forms three high-powered panels

SAB okays 0.5 MT import of sugar

PD blocks Rs4.69/unit FCA relief

Pakistan govt to recover Rs1.938trn from power consumers in 6 years

PC to appoint FAs for more Discos to assess sell-off potential

OMCs not supplying enough fuel to pumps: PPDA

Read more stories