Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (June 23, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 10.87 11.37
2-Week 10.90 11.40
1-Month 10.89 11.39
3-Month 10.98 11.23
6-Month 10.99 11.24
9-Month 10.93 11.43
1-Year 10.93 11.43
==========================
Data source: SBP
