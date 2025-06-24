KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 23, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 116,167.47 High: 118,798.52 Low: 115,887.49 Net Change: 3,855.77 Volume (000): 196,190 Value (000): 15,905,620 Makt Cap (000) 3,473,767,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,385.55 NET CH (-) 852.08 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,606.41 NET CH (-) 605.15 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 31,311.62 NET CH (-) 5,361.00 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,646.86 NET CH (-) 775.10 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,077.78 NET CH (-) 483.00 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 2,600.45 NET CH (-) 191.09 ==================================== As on: 23-June-2025 ====================================

