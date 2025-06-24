Markets Print 2025-06-24
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 23, 2025) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 116,167.47
High: 118,798.52
Low: 115,887.49
Net Change: 3,855.77
Volume (000): 196,190
Value (000): 15,905,620
Makt Cap (000) 3,473,767,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,385.55
NET CH (-) 852.08
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,606.41
NET CH (-) 605.15
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 31,311.62
NET CH (-) 5,361.00
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,646.86
NET CH (-) 775.10
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,077.78
NET CH (-) 483.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 2,600.45
NET CH (-) 191.09
====================================
As on: 23-June-2025
====================================
