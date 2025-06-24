AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
Cotton market remains steady

Recorder Report Published 24 Jun, 2025 06:06am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,600 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

2000 bales of Tando Ada, were sold in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,600 per maund, 600 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,600 per maund and 800 bales of Gujranwala were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund.

The spot rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of polyester fibre was increased by Rs 5 per Kg and was available at Rs 338 per kg.

