AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Markets Print 2025-06-24

Japan rubber futures rebound

Reuters Published 24 Jun, 2025 06:06am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures snapped a two-day fall on Monday as wet weather in key production areas sparked supply concerns, outweighing slowing tyre demand in top consumer China.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for November delivery closed up 6.1 yen, or 2.06%, at 301.5 yen ($2.05) per kg.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery traded flat at 13,950 yuan ($1,941.46) per metric ton.

The most active July butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE weakened 150 yuan, or 1.28%, to 11,575 yuan ($1,610.93) per metric ton.

Rubber tapping has been disrupted by rainfall in domestic and overseas production areas, affecting the output of raw materials, said broker Everbright Futures.

Top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains, which may cause flash flooding from June 23-27.

In currency markets, the dollar was up 0.52% against the yen at 146.81 after touching a one-month high earlier in the session.

A weaker currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers. Broadly, Japan’s manufacturing activity returned to growth in June after nearly a year of contraction, a private sector survey showed, buoying investor sentiment.

