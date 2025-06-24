AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 24, 2025
Markets Print 2025-06-24

Europe stocks fall on fears of Iranian retaliation after US strikes

Reuters Published 24 Jun, 2025 06:06am

FRANKFURT: European stocks stumbled on Monday, as investors nervously eyed the threat of Iranian retaliation following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites over the weekend.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.3% lower, after touching its lowest level in over a month earlier in the session.

Other major bourses also closed in the red, with Germany down 0.3%, France down 0.7%, Britain’s FTSE down 0.2%, while Spain’s was flat.

A Reuters report said that Iran could soon strike back at American forces in the Middle East, even as US officials scramble for a diplomatic solution to avert conflict.

Tensions soared after US warplanes joined Israel in bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend, prompting Iran to brand

President Donald Trump a “gambler” for escalating the standoff.

With aerial assaults between Israel and Iran showing no sign of slowing, jittery markets braced for the possibility that Iran might retaliate by shutting the Strait of Hormuz—the world’s most crucial oil passageway.

Investors rushed into safe-haven assets, driving up gold prices and eurozone bonds. Meanwhile, the utilities sector , often seen as a bond proxy, outperformed the STOXX 600 sectors.

Meanwhile, sources said that Germany will raise defence spending to 3.5% of economic output by 2029 funded through a nearly 400 billion euro borrowing programme.

Still, Europe’s aerospace and defence stocks lost 0.7%.

The US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities could very well succeed in eliminating a nuclear capable Iran,” said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer, The Bahnsen.

“There is still plenty of risk for short-term volatility driven by the uncertainty of the possibility of Iranian retaliation or a protracted conflict in the region.”

Meanwhile, the July 8 US tariff-pause deadline approaches with little progress on trade deals with Washington, with only a US-UK formal deal reached.

On the data front, fresh data showed euro zone’s economy flat lined for a second month in June, barely expanding, as the bloc’s dominant services industry showed only a small sign of improvement and manufacturing displayed none at all.

