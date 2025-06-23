Qatar says Iranian attack on US base ‘flagrant violation’ of sovereignty

DOHA: Qatar on Monday condemned an Iranian attack on the largest US military base in the region, hosted in the Gulf state, calling it a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty.

Explosions heard over Qatar capital Doha after Iran threat to retaliate for US strikes

“We express the State of Qatar’s strong condemnation of the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and consider it a flagrant violation of the State of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law,” foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said in a statement.