AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee, bonds under pressure as US strike on Iran deepens Middle East conflict

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2025 09:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee and government bonds are poised to face pressure this week following a U.S. strike on Iran, raising concerns of higher oil prices and potential retaliation that could deepen the conflict in the Middle East.

The rupee had closed at 86.5850 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, down 0.6% on the week.

U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Saturday that the country had struck Iran’s main nuclear sites, aligning with an Israeli offensive in a significant escalation of the ongoing Middle East tensions.

Tehran called the attack a grave violation of international law and vowed to defend itself.

In a televised address, Trump warned Iran against retaliating, stating that any response would trigger further attacks unless Iran agreed to pursue peace.

Concerns over a potential escalation of the conflict had already driven oil prices higher this month, and analysts now anticipate an additional increase of $3 to $5 per barrel in reaction to the U.S. strikes.

Brent crude oil futures closed at $77 per barrel on Friday, up nearly 4% on week.

Elevated energy prices are a pain point for the Indian rupee and government bonds, as oil is a major component of India’s import bill.

A “flight to safety is likely to reinforce the dollar’s strength against the Indian rupee and other major currencies,” said Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities.

The rupee could weaken towards 87.50 in the near-term, Parmar added. Traders reckon that the Reserve Bank of India would likely step in to curb excessive volatility.

The rupee may find immediate support around 87.50-87.60 but will remain acutely sensitive to developments in the Middle East, said a trader at a state-run bank.

Foreign portfolio flows related to a upcoming large IPO alongside remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, scheduled for Tuesday, will be among other cues in focus for the rupee this week.

Meanwhile, India’s 10-year benchmark 6.33% 2035 bond yield ended at 6.3087% on Friday. Traders expect it to move in a range of 6.30% to 6.40% this week.

“A $10 per barrel rise in crude could widen India’s current account deficit by 0.3% of GDP and elevate inflation, eroding real yields,” CR Forex said.

Earlier this month, the RBI reduced its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year to 3.7% and cut its key lending rate by a steeper-than-expected 50 basis points.

A big rate cut would assure stakeholders of India’s focus on economic growth and aid in faster transmission, members of rate setting panel wrote in the June policy minutes.

However, it reverted to a “neutral” stance from “accommodative”, prompting analysts to forecast an end to the monetary easing cycle.

“International uncertainties make RBI think it is necessary to front load the monetary easing to boost growth. But RBI may take longer to see the impact before implementing another cut going forward. Looking forward, we see RBI to stay on hold for next few months, said Alaa Bushehri, head of emerging market Debt, BNP Paribas Asset Management.

Indian rupee Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee, bonds under pressure as US strike on Iran deepens Middle East conflict

KSE-100 nosedives nearly 3,900 points as US-Iran tensions spike

NSC condemns Israeli aggression against Iran, warns of regional instability

Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft for another month

Aurangzeb unveils new tax measures, targets poultry, mutual funds & govt securities

Rupee falls further against US dollar

TRG takeover battle: Zia Chishti lands favourable SHC ruling amid mounting financial pressure

Tankers U-turn, zig-zag, pause around Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan’s PET bottle maker to install 2MW solar system

Digital payments should be made easier than cash: PM Shehbaz

Dost Steels to raise Rs4.45bn via rights issue to fund billet production

Read more stories