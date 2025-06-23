AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Markets

Indian Rupee weakens alongside Asian peers, oil pullback cushions losses

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2025 09:39pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee declined on Monday alongside Asian currencies, as investors turned to safe-havens such as the U.S. dollar amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, although a retreat in crude oil prices helped cushion their losses.

Market participants remained focused on Iran’s response to U.S. attacks on its nuclear sites.

The rupee closed at 86.75 against the U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from its close at 86.5850 in the previous session.

Brent crude oil futures hit a five-month peak of $81.40 per barrel earlier in the day but pared gains to be last quoted at $77.4 per barrel.

Iran has repeatedly threatened to retaliate after the U.S. struck the county’s nuclear sites over the weekend, raising fears that the retaliation may include a closure of the Strait of Hormuz through which roughly a fifth of global crude supply flows.

The dollar index was up rose nearly 0.4% to touch a near-two week high of 99.4 while Asian currencies were down between 0.2% and 1.4%.

In case the “geopolitical risk and oil spike proves to be only temporary, we think markets will rapidly default back to preferring strategic USD shorts on the back of US-generated bearish drivers,” ING Bank said in a note.

Global investors treaded with caution on Monday, with most equity gauges in Asia and Europe trading in the red but not suffering steep losses.

India’s benchmarks, the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended lower by about 0.6% each. U.S. equity futures, meanwhile, nudged higher.

The relatively muted reaction in oil prices is a source of comfort for the rupee, a trader at a state-run bank said.

However, a fresh round of escalation in the Middle East could push the rupee below the psychologically important 87 level, the trader added.

Market participants reckon that the Reserve Bank of India is likely to step in to curb excessive volatility spurred by geopolitical developments.

