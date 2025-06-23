AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aluminium hits three-month highs after US airstrikes on Iran

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2025 07:18pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Aluminium prices jumped to three-month highs on Monday as U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities raised the prospect of higher energy prices and disruptions to shipments of the metal from the Middle East.

Energy can amount to 40-45% of aluminium smelting costs in some regions.

Investor fears of an escalation in Middle East conflict and disruption to oil and gas supplies escalated as President Donald Trump warned that the U.S. could attack other targets unless a peace deal can be agreed with Israel.

Benchmark aluminium was up 1.3% at $2,584 a metric ton in official rings after touching its highest since March 21 at $2,654.50.

“Middle East countries produce almost 9% of the world’s aluminum,” said Alastair Munro, senior base metals strategist at broker Marex. “If the Strait of Hormuz is blocked, that could affect shipments.”

Global supplies will be further disrupted if Iran shuts the Strait of Hormuz, analysts say, because Middle East production relies on imports of aluminium raw materials bauxite and alumina.

Elsewhere, the LME market was focused on large holdings of cash copper contracts and warrants - title documents conferring ownership - and premiums for near-term copper contracts.

Aluminium outperforms copper on energy cost concerns amid US-Iran tensions

LME data shows that one company holds a dominant position of more than 90% in copper warrants and cash contracts.

The premium or backwardation for the cash copper contract over the three-month forward soared to $340 a ton on Monday, the highest since October 2022. The premium stood at only $3 a month ago.

Part of the problem is the slide in copper inventories in LME-approved warehouses. Much of the copper stored on the LME has been shipped to the U.S., where prices soared after President Trump ordered an investigation into possible tariffs on copper imports.

The London exchange responded on Friday by imposing restrictions on holders of large positions in near-term contracts.

Three-month copper was up 0.1% at $9,641 a ton, lead rose 0.8% to $2,009, tin slipped 0.2% to $32,615 and nickel retreated 1.5% to $14,785.

Zinc, production of which requires large amounts of energy, was up 1.8% at $2,677 a ton.

aluminium Aluminium prices

Comments

200 characters

Aluminium hits three-month highs after US airstrikes on Iran

KSE-100 nosedives nearly 3,900 points as US-Iran tensions spike

NSC condemns Israeli aggression against Iran, warns of regional instability

Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft for another month

Aurangzeb unveils new tax measures, targets poultry, mutual funds & govt securities

Rupee falls further against US dollar

TRG takeover battle: Zia Chishti lands favourable SHC ruling amid mounting financial pressure

Tankers U-turn, zig-zag, pause around Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan’s PET bottle maker to install 2MW solar system

Digital payments should be made easier than cash: PM Shehbaz

Dost Steels to raise Rs4.45bn via rights issue to fund billet production

Read more stories