AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets in black despite regional conflict

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2025 06:17pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday amid rising oil prices, as investors anxiously waited to see if Iran would retaliate against U.S. attacks on its nuclear sites.

Oil prices touched a five-month high before paring gains on Monday as oil and gas transit continued on tankers from the Middle East after U.S. airstrikes against Iran at the weekend.

Market participants expect further price gains amid mounting fears that an Iranian retaliation may include closing the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of global crude supply flows.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 1.3%, buoyed by a 1.6% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and 1.5% increase in the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank.

Investors downplayed the potential for further escalation in the regional military conflict. This sentiment follows the possibility of peace talks, though the probability of such discussions remains low. This upward movement could be temporary, as volatility and uncertainty persist, said Hani Abuagla Senior Market Analyst at XTB MENA.

Most Gulf bourses higher despite US strikes on Iran

“The situation could worsen if Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, which would disrupt oil supplies and potentially lead to further military escalation.”

Dubai’s main share index climbed 1.1%, led by a 2.8% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.8% increase in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

According to Abuagla, improved investor risk appetite returned to support the Dubai market. The focus has shifted back to the healthy economic fundamentals, which could foster further recovery if this trend continues.

In Abu Dhabi, the index closed 0.5% higher.

The Qatari index rose 0.5%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar gaining 0.8%.

Gulf states, home to multiple U.S. military bases, were on high alert on Sunday, with their leaders calling on all parties to exercise maximum restraint following U.S. strikes on Iran that raised the possibility of a wider conflict.

Nuclear authorities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE said they had not detected signs of nuclear contamination following the strikes in Iran.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index increased 1.2%, with investment bank EFG Holding Co jumping 7.2%.

--------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 1.3% to 10,710
 Abu Dhabi       gained 1.1% to 5,411
 Dubai           up 0.5% to 9,558
 QATAR           added 0.5% to 10,333
 EGYPT           rose 1.2% to 31,419
 BAHRAIN         was up 0.2% to 1,884
 OMAN            was flat at 4,523
 KUWAIT          rose 0.5% to 8,696
--------------------------------------
Gulf stock Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets in black despite regional conflict

KSE-100 nosedives nearly 3,900 points as US-Iran tensions spike

NSC condemns Israeli aggression against Iran, warns of regional instability

Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft for another month

Aurangzeb unveils new tax measures, targets poultry, mutual funds & govt securities

Rupee falls further against US dollar

TRG takeover battle: Zia Chishti lands favourable SHC ruling amid mounting financial pressure

Tankers U-turn, zig-zag, pause around Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan’s PET bottle maker to install 2MW solar system

Digital payments should be made easier than cash: PM Shehbaz

Dost Steels to raise Rs4.45bn via rights issue to fund billet production

Read more stories