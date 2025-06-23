AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy meets King Charles on British visit

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2025 06:14pm
Britain’s King Charles III shakes hands with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky during an audience at Windsor Castle, west of London on June 23, 2025. Photo: AFP
Britain's King Charles III shakes hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during an audience at Windsor Castle, west of London on June 23, 2025. Photo: AFP

KYIV/LONDON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met King Charles in Britain on Monday and is due to meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer later during a short visit designed to discuss Ukraine’s defence and how to put additional pressure on Russia.

Zelenskiy met King Charles at Windsor Castle ahead of political meetings later in the day. The two shook hands for cameras on what was their third meeting this year and the latest gesture of Charles’, and Britain’s, support for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president will later meet Starmer and the speakers of both houses of parliament.

Ukraine army chief vows to expand strikes on Russia

“We will also be negotiating new and powerful steps to increase pressure on Russia for this war and to put an end to the strikes,” Zelenskiy said on X following a deadly Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital.

His spokesman said the president would also talk to Ukrainian military personnel who are being trained in Britain and representatives of think tanks.

“The main purpose of the visit is to deepen defence cooperation,” the spokesman said.

