PARIS: Air France will suspend flights to the Israeli city of Tel Aviv until July 14, a spokesperson said on Monday, adding the company has also suspended flights to and from Lebanon’s capital Beirut until June 25.

Air France is also cancelling flights to and from Dubai, in United Arab Emirates, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, until June 24, the spokesperson said.