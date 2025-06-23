AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

‘Extremely dangerous’ if Iran closes Strait of Hormuz: EU

AFP Published 23 Jun, 2025 05:14pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU’s top diplomat warned Monday it would be “extremely dangerous” should Iran shut down the crucial Strait of Hormuz trading route over US strikes on its nuclear sites.

“Concerns of retaliation and this war escalating are huge,” Kaja Kallas told reporters as EU foreign ministers met in Brussels for talks, with the Iran-Israel conflict high on the agenda.

“Especially the closing of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran is something that would be extremely dangerous and not good for anybody,” she warned.

Analysts have said Iran may opt to retaliate to Washington’s early Sunday attack by shutting the Strait, a waterway through which one-fifth of global oil output passes.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged China to help deter Iran from shutting down the trading route.

The European Union has been urging de-escalation since the United States joined Israel’s war with Iran by striking the country’s nuclear sites.

Three tankers divert away from Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions: shipping data

“Ministers are very much focused on the diplomatic solution,” Kallas said Monday, having called on all sides at the weekend to “step back” and return to negotiations.

The EU foreign policy chief, who joined top diplomats from France, Germany and Britain for talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva Friday, said the European outreach would continue.

“There has to be a diplomatic solution,” Kallas said. “When Iran is willing to talk to us. I think we have to use this opportunity.”

France, Germany and Britain called jointly on Tehran on Sunday “not to take any further action that could destabilise the region”.

Speaking in Brussels, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot insisted Europe could bring to bear its long experience negotiating with Iran to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons.

“There is no lasting military solution to this problem,” Barrot said. “Only negotiations can enable us to place long-term limits on Iran’s nuclear programme.”

“Europe can bring its experience, its competence, its fine knowledge of these questions to open a space for negotiations,” he said.

“We reject any attempt to bring about regime change by force,” Barrot added, warning it would be “illusory and dangerous” to think such a shift can be achieved with “bombs”.

EU European Union Kaja Kallas Strait of Hormuz

Comments

200 characters

‘Extremely dangerous’ if Iran closes Strait of Hormuz: EU

NSC condemns Israeli strikes on Iran, warns of regional instability

Aurangzeb unveils new tax measures, targets poultry, mutual funds & govt securities

Rupee falls further against US dollar

TRG takeover battle: Zia Chishti lands favourable SHC ruling amid mounting financial pressure

Tankers U-turn, zig-zag, pause around Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan’s PET bottle maker to install 2MW solar system

Digital payments should be made easier than cash: PM Shehbaz

Dost Steels to raise Rs4.45bn via rights issue to fund billet production

Iran weighs retaliation against US for strikes on nuclear sites

Iran issues warning to ‘gambler’ Trump: ‘We will end this war’

Read more stories