World

Three tankers divert away from Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions: shipping data

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2025 04:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Three empty oil and chemical tankers have diverted away from the Strait of Hormuz and changed course, Marine Traffic ship tracking data showed on Monday, amid growing uncertainty over whether Iran will take reprisal action in the vital waterway after U.S. airstrikes on Tehran’s nuclear facilities.

The Marie C and Red Ruby, which were in ballast rather than carrying cargo and previously sailing towards the Strait, dropped anchor near Fujairah off the United Arab Emirates coast.

Tankers U-turn, zig-zag, pause around Strait of Hormuz

The Kohzan Maru was sailing in the Gulf of Oman close to Omani waters, according to data on the MarineTraffic platform.

Japan’s Nippon Yusen and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines said on Monday they had instructed their vessels to minimise the time spent in the Gulf as they continue to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

