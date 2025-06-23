Gold price per tola falls Rs300 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan again decreased on Monday in line with their fall in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs358,165 after a gain of Rs300 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs307,068 after it declined Rs257.

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs358,465 after a gain of Rs1,465 during the day.

The international rate of gold also decreased today. The rate was at $3,366 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a fall of $3, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs14 to reach Rs3,799.