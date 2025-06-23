AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
Startup Recorder

Pakistan’s ‘first operator-led angel investing network’ launched

  • 'Not here to chase unicorns' says founder Saif Ali
BR Web Desk Published June 23, 2025 Updated June 23, 2025 03:23pm

A private, invite-only angel investing network called Dastak has been launched by entrepreneur Saif Ali, designed to support high-growth Pakistani startups across tech, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, and services businesses.

According to a statement, Dastak brings together seasoned operators, corporate executives, and investors from Pakistan and the diaspora to back “ambitious founders with more than just capital.”

Pakistan’s startups face capital crunch, need urgent reforms: i2i report

“I’m not here to chase unicorns. I’m here to help a generation of Pakistanis build companies that put food on the table, pride in the product, and power back in the hands of young people,” Ali told Business Recorder.

“Pakistan will continue to face economic headwinds in the years ahead. The only way our youth can create real change is by building new companies, hundreds or even thousands of them,” he said, adding: “this can only happen if we mobilize both local capital and local experience.”

As per the release announcing the statement, Dastak is built on a premise that has talent but needs “deeper backing” and it wants to curate a network of strategic angels, thereby simplifying the path to early-stage investment.

The network is sector-agnostic with a focus on tech and SaaS; direct-to-consumer brands and modern services - margin-rich services businesses which it said are often overlooked by traditional venture capital investors.

Rather than functioning as a fund or platform, Dastak says it facilitates direct investments. Startups gain exposure to operator-angels who have built and scaled companies themselves, while angels get access to vetted deals, legal coordination, and a streamlined investment process.

The current group includes founders, C-level operators, and investment professionals spanning fintech, logistics, consumer technology, SaaS, and IT services, both within Pakistan and the diaspora abroad.

While individual names are not being disclosed publicly at this stage, access to the network is currently limited to those who bring deep operational experience alongside capital.

To ensure regulatory clarity, Dastak says it does not offer investment advice, manage funds, or guarantee returns.

It facilitates access to vetted startup opportunities and provides advisory support where helpful. Investment decisions are made solely by individual angels. The initiative’s aim is to lowers the barrier to angel investing while helping startups benefit from the mentorship and expertise of experienced professionals.

