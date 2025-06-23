Fresh sirens in north Israel warning of Iran missiles: army

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Sirens sounded in several areas of northern Israel on Monday, after the army reported a fresh barrage of Iranian missiles, at least the third salvo in less than two hours.

“A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas in northern Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel,” a military statement said, adding in another statement about 10 minutes later that people were allowed to leave shelters.

Earlier on Monday, sirens wailed across Israel for over 30 minutes as the military warned of multiple missile barrages launched from its arch-foe.

“Search and rescue forces are operating in several locations across the country in which reports of fallen projectiles were received,” the military added.

Following the first wave, Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service reported no casualties “except a number of anxiety cases and people injured while seeking shelter”.

16 hurt, building hit in Israel after Iran missiles: rescue services, TV

Israeli media reported an impact in the area of Ashdod in the south.

The full extent of the damage in Israel after 11 days of war with Iran is not known due to military censorship rules, but at least 50 impacts have been acknowledged nationwide and 24 people have died, according to official figures.

Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on June 13 targeting its missile and nuclear facilities, as well as military leaders and security services.

Aerial assaults raged between the two foes early Monday, while Tehran vowed retaliation over the bunker-buster bombs American warplanes unleashed at the weekend on three nuclear sites.