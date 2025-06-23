AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fresh sirens in north Israel warning of Iran missiles: army

AFP Published 23 Jun, 2025 03:17pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Sirens sounded in several areas of northern Israel on Monday, after the army reported a fresh barrage of Iranian missiles, at least the third salvo in less than two hours.

“A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas in northern Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel,” a military statement said, adding in another statement about 10 minutes later that people were allowed to leave shelters.

Earlier on Monday, sirens wailed across Israel for over 30 minutes as the military warned of multiple missile barrages launched from its arch-foe.

“Search and rescue forces are operating in several locations across the country in which reports of fallen projectiles were received,” the military added.

Following the first wave, Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service reported no casualties “except a number of anxiety cases and people injured while seeking shelter”.

16 hurt, building hit in Israel after Iran missiles: rescue services, TV

Israeli media reported an impact in the area of Ashdod in the south.

The full extent of the damage in Israel after 11 days of war with Iran is not known due to military censorship rules, but at least 50 impacts have been acknowledged nationwide and 24 people have died, according to official figures.

Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on June 13 targeting its missile and nuclear facilities, as well as military leaders and security services.

Aerial assaults raged between the two foes early Monday, while Tehran vowed retaliation over the bunker-buster bombs American warplanes unleashed at the weekend on three nuclear sites.

Iran Israel war Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Iran nuclear sites Iran US talks US attack on Iran nuclear facilities Fresh sirens in north Israel

Comments

200 characters

Fresh sirens in north Israel warning of Iran missiles: army

NSC condemns Israeli strikes on Iran, warns of regional instability

Aurangzeb unveils new tax measures, targets poultry, mutual funds & govt securities

Rupee falls further against US dollar

TRG takeover battle: Zia Chishti lands favourable SHC ruling amid mounting financial pressure

Tankers U-turn, zig-zag, pause around Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan’s PET bottle maker to install 2MW solar system

Digital payments should be made easier than cash: PM Shehbaz

Dost Steels to raise Rs4.45bn via rights issue to fund billet production

Iran weighs retaliation against US for strikes on nuclear sites

Iran issues warning to ‘gambler’ Trump: ‘We will end this war’

Read more stories